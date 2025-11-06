Strategic Education Aktie
WKN DE: A2JRXJ / ISIN: US86272C1036
|
06.11.2025
Strategic Education, Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) released earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $26.63 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $27.74 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.74 million or $1.63 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $319.94 million from $305.95 million last year.
Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $26.63 Mln. vs. $27.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $319.94 Mln vs. $305.95 Mln last year.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Strategic Education Inc Registered Shs
|65,00
|0,00%