Strategic Education, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $21.68 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $5.92 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.70 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $272.10 million from $267.49 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $21.68 Mln. vs. $5.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $272.10 Mln vs. $267.49 Mln last year.