

EQS-Media / 09.04.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST



Press Release

Strategic Expansion of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS in the Middle East: Alliance with MDS SI TSS (part of MDS SI) and Landmark Contract Signing for the GaiaB™ AI Infrastructure

Vienna, April 9, 2026: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG announces the formation of a strategic alliance with MDS SI Technology & Security Solutions, a company of MDS SI Group, which assumes the pivotal role of Value-Added Reseller and Systems Integrator for the innovative GaiaB™ Appliance platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MDS SI, a subsidiary of the MIDIS Group the preeminent technological leader across the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa possesses an extensive network of over 170 subsidiaries and a long-standing reputation as a trusted partner for global tech leaders. The selection of AUSTRIACARD by MDS SI TSS serves as a definitive endorsement of the GaiaB™ platform’s technological superiority™.

In an era where digital sovereignty and data protection have emerged as paramount geostrategic priorities, this collaboration marks a significant milestone. Leveraging MDS's formidable operational footprint, AUSTRIACARD secures privileged access to the highest echelons of the Public Sector, Financial Services, and Telecommunications markets experiencing exponential demand for secure, on-premise Sovereign AI Infrastructures.

The immediacy and momentum of this alliance are already substantiated by the signing of the first significant contract in the UAE. This development provides tangible proof that the GaiaB™ platform successfully meets the most stringent international requirements for data sovereignty and uncompromised operational security.

The management of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS assesses that this strategic positioning in cutting-edge markets, such as the UAE, alongside partners of MDS SI Group caliber, guarantees the capacity to execute complex, large-scale projects. Concurrently, it establishes the optimal conditions for generating stable, recurring revenues through the expansion of existing infrastructures and the deployment of additional AI applications.

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS continues to invest systematically in state-of-the-art technologies, consolidating its position as one of the most robust and reliable international providers of solutions that bridge digital security with operational excellence.

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ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.

Contact Person: Theoni Dimopoulou, Group Communications & Marketing Manager

Tel.: T: +43 (1) 61065 - 355

E-Mail: t.dimopoulou@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

Symbol: ACAG

ISIN: AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchanges: Vienna Prime Market, Athens Main Market