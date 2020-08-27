|
27.08.2020 21:15:00
Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment in the European Mass Spectrometer Market 2020
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Mass Spectrometer Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
European mass spectrometer vendors are transforming their offerings from basic laboratory equipment into effective diagnostic equipment. The European Union's expanded In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) for medical devices, set to take effect in May 2022, will have a dramatic effect on the industry.
Manufacturers' next-generation mass spectrometers are smart and predictive, allowing for continuous system monitoring, automated diagnostics, and integrated troubleshooting routines. Users can monitor the state of the system from anywhere in the laboratory network and perform diagnostics.
Demand is primarily in the areas of research and routine analysis in food safety, environmental monitoring related to the shift to renewable energy, and healthcare to prevent disease and lower death rates.
The publisher projects that equipment manufacturers that provide customers with complete solutions (equipment, reagents, and consumables) are most likely to be successful in the long term.
The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
European Mass Spectrometer Market
- Competitive Environment
Companies to Action
- Agilent Technologies
- Analytik Jena
- Bruker Corporation
- Hitachi High Technologies
- Horiba Scientific
- Jeol
- Leco Corporation
- PerkinElmer
- Shimadzu Scientific
- Sciex
- Spectro Analytical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters Corporation
Strategic Insights
Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Significance of Being on the Report
- Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
- Empowers Investors
- Empowers Customers
- Empowers the Board of Directors
Analytics
- Benchmarking Future Growth Potential
