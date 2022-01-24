Strategic Lease Partners Acquires $780 Million in Net Leased Properties in Q4 2021 for KKR

Strategic Lease Partners ("SLP”), a platform launched by global investment firm KKR to acquire a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease (NNN) real estate, closed six transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021 for a total of $780 million. SLP is working closely with KKR’s real estate, credit and capital markets teams to underwrite a wide range of mission-critical properties and deliver customized sale-leaseback solutions for a group of high quality corporate and sponsor-backed tenants. The platform is initially targeting to acquire more than $3 billion in assets, primarily capitalized through KKR’s credit and real estate funds.

"SLP has built great momentum in its first few months of operation,” said Peter Sundheim, Managing Director on KKR’s real estate team. "We are delighted with the exceptional quality and diversification of the assets SLP has acquired for our NNN portfolio.”

Michelle Hour, Director on KKR’s credit team added, "SLP’s ability to invest in deals of all sizes and to utilize its access to the KKR platform to deliver strong underwriting with speed and certainty is clearly resonating with sponsors and corporate tenants seeking to unlock the value of their real estate.”

The six transactions SLP closed last quarter followed the platform’s launch in August 2021 and consisted primarily of mission critical industrial assets, with a focus on sale-leasebacks (SLBs) for private equity-backed companies with durable business models. The transactions ranged in size from under $15 million for an individual property to over $500 million for a portfolio and included both domestic and cross-border portfolios. SLP’s acquisitions comprised 31 individual assets across nearly 5.4 million square feet with a weighted average lease term (WALT) of over 16 years, while over half of the portfolio holds LEED designation.

SLP’s Q4 2021 acquisitions include the following transactions:

A 20-property, multi-state manufacturing and distribution portfolio that is majority LEED certified and leased to a global beverage brand on a long-term basis

that is majority LEED certified and leased to a global beverage brand on a long-term basis A four-building manufacturing portfolio across major Canadian and United States markets leased to a leading North American retail and food services company

across major Canadian and United States markets leased to a leading North American retail and food services company An approximately 50,000-square foot, LEED Platinum office building in Connecticut leased to an international investment firm

in Connecticut leased to an international investment firm A four-building manufacturing portfolio across New Jersey, Georgia and Wisconsin leased to a plastics company

across New Jersey, Georgia and Wisconsin leased to a plastics company An approximately 350,000-square foot distribution facility in Illinois leased to a health and nutrition brand

in Illinois leased to a health and nutrition brand An approximately 125,000-square foot distribution facility in Tennessee leased to a major wholesale tire distributor

"Our first six purchases are a great representation of the breadth of SLP’s underwriting capabilities,” said Andrés Dallal, Partner at SLP. "Our platform, supported by the institutional expertise and resources of KKR’s team, makes us an ideal partner for companies in need of comprehensive, creative net lease solutions.”

"SLP has the expansive scope and ability to deliver business-empowering sale-leaseback solutions for a full array of asset types, from single-tenant deals to multi-property portfolios across regions,” added Joseph Mastrocola, Partner at SLP. "As we look to continue building on our momentum over the coming months, we are excited to close investments that deliver value in an appreciating and evolving commercial and industrial market.”

SLP is actively continuing to seek investments including SLB transactions, net-leased property and portfolio acquisitions and forward takeouts of built-to-suit developments. SLP evaluates all property types across the credit spectrum, with a focus on sub-investment grade tenants and transactions between $10 million and more than $1 billion across North America. The firm can be contacted directly at Inquiries@StratLP.com.

About Strategic Lease Partners

Strategic Lease Partners (SLP) is a diversified triple-net lease (NNN) real estate investment platform, which engages the capabilities and resources of KKR’s real estate, credit and capital markets teams to acquire NNN properties and deliver sale-leaseback solutions to corporate tenants. Sponsored by global investment firm KKR, SLP provides tenants from a wide-range of industries with reliable ownership and long-term leasing for their mission-critical real estate. For more information, please visit www.stratlp.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

