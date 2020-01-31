Strategic Mobility Group, LLC Welcomes Back Students for Winter Internship Program

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, wrapped up another successful Winter Mentoring Growth internship program. The internship program is tailored to place students into a variety of hands-on experiences and training based on their education. These real-world projects allow the students to work within the department for which they are selected, while developing their skills and passions.

The SMG3 internship program continues to provide students with the skills needed to excel in school and lead effectively in today's world. This winter, Alyssa A. (Training & Development), Sean E. (Marketing), and Carly D. (Sales) were welcomed back to the SMG3 team.

According to Stacie Lamprecht, Director of Human Resources at SMG3, the semiannual sessions always bring young adults excited to discover their potential and expand their knowledge.

Lamprecht stated, "We are so honored to welcome back our interns for our winter session. The interns who have come back for the winter session have been with SMG3 since the start of our internship program. We are so thankful for all their hard work, dedication, and continued desire to a part of the SMG3 family. We look forward to helping them kick start their careers and the upcoming summer internship session!"

Upon finishing the winter internship program, several interns plan to return for the summer or as full-time employees.

Applicants interested in joining our summer internship program can learn more at https://strategicmobility.com/internship/

About SMG3

Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3) was founded by Nancy Gorski, Nico Genet, and Eric Holmes as an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. We consult companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. It is our job to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. One of the best parts is, unlike other mobile technology providers, SMG3 supports our customers with a suite of services: site surveys and evaluations, custom device configurations, staging/kitting, training, technical support, and more. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs. Learn more about us at: http://www.strategicmobility.com.

