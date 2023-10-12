Strategic Vision's 2023 ReCon X: Research Directors Assemble for AI, EVs, and the Customer Journey

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Vision wrapped up its tenth annual Research Convention -- ReCon X -- in Anaheim, California, this past week at the Disneyland Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, culminating with a tour of mobility and innovation led by former Disney Imagineer Fireball Tim Lawrence.

For the past ten years, Strategic Vision has hosted its annual ReCon event to gather key automotive stakeholders for insightful presentations about the state of the automotive industry, including electric vehicles, the role of charging infrastructure in EV adoption and rejection, and critical developments in the EV space underway in the Chinese market that may have significant implications in the United States. SV also shared insights from its Used Vehicle Experience Study (UVES), now in its second year as the only syndicated survey of owners of previously-owned used cars and light trucks in the US.

ReCon X attendees also participated in a review of SV's New Vehicle Experience Study (NVES), the largest, most comprehensive survey of owners of new cars and light trucks in the US market. These lively discussions inform the study's design for its 30th year in an unparalleled way, giving the market intelligence teams at major US automotive manufacturers a level of participation and consideration unmatched by other research groups.

Strategic Vision is excited to launch the 2024 NVES later this year and thanks its attendees for sharing their time and insights with both SV and each other.

