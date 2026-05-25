Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

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25.05.2026 12:10:00

Strategy: A Potential Millionaire-Maker Stock for Long-Term Investors

Thanks to the rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), capital markets are evolving. The world's top digital asset, which has a market capitalization of about $1.5 trillion, is blending with the traditional financial services industry. Investors are taking notice.Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), co-founded by billionaire Michael Saylor, is the perfect example of this. Although its shares are now trading 66% below their peak, the company's unusual playbook makes it a potential millionaire-maker stock for long-term investors.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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