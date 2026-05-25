Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
25.05.2026 12:10:00
Strategy: A Potential Millionaire-Maker Stock for Long-Term Investors
Thanks to the rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), capital markets are evolving. The world's top digital asset, which has a market capitalization of about $1.5 trillion, is blending with the traditional financial services industry. Investors are taking notice.Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), co-founded by billionaire Michael Saylor, is the perfect example of this. Although its shares are now trading 66% below their peak, the company's unusual playbook makes it a potential millionaire-maker stock for long-term investors.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|
22.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Trump reboots foreign aid with cash-for-data strategy (Financial Times)
|
21.05.26
|Stellantis to launch 60 new models under €60bn plan to revive carmaker (Financial Times)
|
19.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.05.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18.05.26