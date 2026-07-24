Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
24.07.2026 07:45:00
Strategy Has Now Gone 4 Weeks Without Buying Bitcoin. Should Investors Be Concerned?
Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) was a huge winner from 2024 through 2025 as it aggressively issued stock and debt to fund Bitcoin purchases. As Bitcoin's price continued to rise, Strategy's massive stockpile soared in value, allowing the company to easily raise more capital, creating a powerful cycle that amassed an enormous Bitcoin stockpile.Things have changed, though. Bitcoin's price has fallen nearly halfway from its peak last year, and Strategy hasn't been buying the dip lately. Strategy's latest 8-K filing shows that it hasn't purchased any Bitcoin for four consecutive weeks. Instead, it is selling stock to raise funds, increasing its cash reserves to $3.2 billion.Should investors be concerned about buying Strategy stock amid the company's sudden pivot? Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|
23.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt nachmittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|NASDAQ-Handel So steht der NASDAQ Composite am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.at)