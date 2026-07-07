Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
07.07.2026 16:59:05
Strategy Is No Longer Just Going to "Inoculate the Market," Selling Crypto May Be Much More Common. Here's What That Could Mean for the Stock
When Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) sold a modest amount of Bitcoin earlier this year, it was a noteworthy development given that the company's business has centered around buying up as much of the cryptocurrency as it can, and vowing to never sell. And it often boasts of being the largest corporate holder of the digital currency.The company brushed off the sale of 32 Bitcoins, with management saying it simply wanted to "inoculate the market." Well, now it appears that Strategy is doing much more than just that, and there could be more significant cryptocurrency sales in the future. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!