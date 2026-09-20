Strategy Is Up 53% in the Past Month. Here's the Bull and Bear Case for One of Wall Street's Most Polarizing Stocks.

The world has never seen a corporate transition quite like that of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). The enterprise software and data analytics business has morphed into the world's leading Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury company, meaning its main business in buying and holding the cryptocurrency. The prominent digital asset is exactly what defines Strategy's story now: Its holdings are currently valued at $64.5 billion, 92% of the total enterprise value.

During the past month, this cryptocurrency stock has climbed 53% (as of Sept. 18). The momentum is noteworthy, riding on the back of Bitcoin's 25% climb. However, Strategy shares remain extremely volatile, and they trade 58% below their all-time record.

Investors who are interested in this business should take the time to understand the bull and bear case for one of Wall Street's most polarizing stocks.

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