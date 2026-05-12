Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.05.2026 13:15:00

Strategy Just Posted an Operating Loss That Was 116 Times the Size of Its Revenue. Here's Why the Market Probably Won't Care

When a company incurs a significant loss, it can send its shares tumbling. One company that's no stranger to significant losses is Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), which has made a name for itself for its bullish position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and relentless pursuit of acquiring more Bitcoins. It's the largest corporate holder of the digital currency, owning 818,869 coins as of May 11. This massive position in the world's leading cryptocurrency adds a lot of risk and uncertainty to the company's financials from one quarter to the next. Recently, Strategy reported a truly staggering loss, and the stock has actually risen since then, which is a sign of just how incredibly volatile and potentially risky an investment this can be.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

mehr Nachrichten