Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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12.05.2026 13:15:00
Strategy Just Posted an Operating Loss That Was 116 Times the Size of Its Revenue. Here's Why the Market Probably Won't Care
When a company incurs a significant loss, it can send its shares tumbling. One company that's no stranger to significant losses is Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), which has made a name for itself for its bullish position on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and relentless pursuit of acquiring more Bitcoins. It's the largest corporate holder of the digital currency, owning 818,869 coins as of May 11. This massive position in the world's leading cryptocurrency adds a lot of risk and uncertainty to the company's financials from one quarter to the next. Recently, Strategy reported a truly staggering loss, and the stock has actually risen since then, which is a sign of just how incredibly volatile and potentially risky an investment this can be.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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