Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
|
18.05.2026 06:45:00
Strategy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Within the crypto investment world, a famous maxim has always been: "Never sell your Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)." So what happens when the largest Bitcoin treasury company in the world suddenly says it's OK to sell your Bitcoin?Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, currently has $61.8 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet. But now, according to Strategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor, the company is willing to sell some of its Bitcoin to maximize shareholder value. And that, unfortunately, could make it too hot to handle for many investors.As a Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy exists to do just one thing: buy and hoard as much Bitcoin as possible, as quickly as possible. And it has done so with much success. The company now holds 818,334 BTC, acquired at a total price of $61.81 billion. That works out to approximately $75,500 per coin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|
15.05.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.26