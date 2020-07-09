Strategy Systems Expands Integration with Trucker Tools, adds "Book It Now®" to TMS Platform

RESTON, Va., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trucker Tools today announced that Strategy Systems has gone live with Trucker Tools Book It Now® automated load-booking for carriers, adding to its portfolio of integrations with the company and enhancing the digital freight management tools and resources available to customers of its flagship StrategyLive TMS platform.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Strategy Systems provides StrategyLive, a complete, cloud-based, integrated portfolio of software applications and services for freight brokerages firms. It's designed to streamline the full cycle of freight management processes from carrier search and load entry to tracking, billing, payroll, mapping, carrier qualification and digital carrier relationship management. For mid- to small trucking fleets the company also provides a suite of software tools for managing the everyday tasks of running a trucking company.

Trucker Tools provides the Smart Capacity suite of real-time shipment visibility, trip planning, freight-matching, digital document management and automated booking tools for freight brokers, independent owner-operators and small-fleet truckload carriers

With the launch of Book It Now®, Strategy Live expands its collaboration with Trucker Tools. The company previously had integrated and embedded into its StrategyLive TMS platform, Trucker Tools' Smart Capacity predictive freight-matching and carrier management module, as well as its automated truckload shipment visibility and real-time, en-route load tracking solutions.

All are integrated with the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, the truckload industry's most popular smartphone-based digital management resource, which in addition to Book It Now®, has 17 of the most-sought after features and functions drivers want for managing their business while on the road. The app has been downloaded and installed by nearly 950,000 independent owner-operators and is actively used by some 140,000 "micro-carrier" fleets. Book It Now®, Smart Capacity and the GPS time-stamped shipment visibility features are fully embedded within Strategy Systems TMS.

"We find more and more that small fleets and independent operators, who are the backbone of the truckload market, want to cut down on phone calls and texts, and use more simplified, automated tools to manage the booking and broker engagement process," said Dave Stevens, vice president, Strategy Systems. "Book it Now® was designed with this goal in mind. It complements our earlier integrations and provides a faster and easier transaction process which benefits both drivers and StrategyLive customers."

"Strategy Systems has been a clear leader providing superior transportation management software solutions for the mid-sized broker and small-fleet market," noted Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools. "We are proud to yet again expand our relationship, supporting their platform with complementary applications that increase the productivity and value of their solutions, and enable even better driver engagement."

Some 90 percent of truckload market carriers are independent owner-operators and small fleets of 10 trucks or less. The multi-functional, GPS-enabled multi-party mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

For more information, visit http://www.strategysystems.com or http://www.truckertools.com

