25.01.2022 17:36:00
Stratolaunch Announces Research Contract with U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory
MOJAVE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch, LLC is pleased to announce a research contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
Stratolaunch, under partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton, is on contract with AFRL to examine and assess the feasibility of hypersonic flight tests of a wide range of Air Force experiments and payloads on a frequent and routine basis.
Stratolaunch supports national security objectives for hypersonic offensive and defensive weapons development through the design, manufacture, and operation of a fleet of reusable hypersonic aerospace vehicles air-launched from its globally deployable carrier aircraft, Roc. The company plans to augment existing Department of Defense flight test resources through affordable, commercially contracted, rapid-turnaround hypersonic flight testing for the Department of Defense and its prime contractor partners.
"Our goal is to provide affordable and routine access to the hypersonic flight environment," said Dr. Daniel Millman, Chief Technology Officer for Stratolaunch. "We look forward to sharing lessons learned from this collaboration with AFRL, yielding powerful and practical research results benefiting the nation."
About Stratolaunch
Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
