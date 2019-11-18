Stratos Receives Approval from Realm of Caring as Trusted Brand

PUEBLO, Colo., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos , a Colorado-based cannabis and hemp-infused product manufacturer of tablets, tinctures, and topicals, has been selected as an Approved Product for patients and consumers by Realm of Caring , a 501(c)3 global non-profit providing support services, resources and research for cannabinoid users. Stratos has also been invited to join the organization's Observational Research Registry with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, which studies cannabis therapies in thousands of patients across the country.

Realm of Caring Approved Product status is awarded to select companies after a lengthy independent review of manufacturing and sourcing practices that takes place over the course of several months. This involves a stringent quality standards checklist and personal visits from Realm of Caring staff to ensure all requirements are up-to-standard and maintained. Realm of Caring's endorsement offers a way to identify the highest-quality products and manufacturers in the marketplace. The organization supports more than 58,000 registered clients, 1,400 medical professionals, and fields thousands of inquiries in their call center each month.

Through involvement with the Realm of Caring Observational Research Registry, consumers are able to participate in research with respected organizations despite the strict federal regulations that have hindered progress towards clinical research.

"It has been our mission from day one to help people by providing high-quality products with cannabis and hemp-derived products, and we are honored to support research on cannabis therapies and receive this prestigious recognition from Realm of Caring," said Brenda Verghese, vice president of product development at Stratos. "Through research, the industry can continue to move forward and help people on their path to healing. We both share the same mission, and it is exciting and rewarding to be officially joined in our efforts."

All Stratos products are made with cannabis and/or hemp grown in Colorado and are tested for pesticides, microbial growth, potency, and residual solvents to ensure safety and quality. All of Stratos' CBD products come with a Certificate of Analysis, which outlines testing results for the products received.

"Stratos met or exceeded an extensive list of our strict guidelines around product manufacturing, ingredient sourcing, and standard operating procedures, and we are proud to add them to our list of approved and trusted brands," said Jonathan Hoggard, CEO of the Realm of Caring. "Recognizing companies who provide high-quality cannabis and CBD products is important for safeguarding the health of the tens of thousands of RoC clients around the world who rely daily on these products for quality of life."

To learn more about Stratos visit www.stratosthc.com or www.stratoscbd.com .

About Stratos

Stratos is a trusted manufacturer of cannabis, hemp, and CBD-infused tablets, tinctures and topicals. Stratos uses pharmaceutical guidelines for accuracy, reproducibility, and cleanliness, resulting in a product with the same accuracy and reproducibility as many over the counter and prescription drugs. With a combined 80 years of pharmaceutical knowledge and business experience, Stratos founders were previously formulating, developing and validating highly scheduled, DEA and FDA regulated medications. In 2014, they translated that experience into the cannabis space and created a line of cannabis-infused products made with pharmaceutical technology, which are currently sold at 662 dispensaries in Colorado. In 2019, they launched a CBD from hemp line which offers full spectrum as well as isolate options. All Stratos products are made with cannabis and hemp grown in Colorado and are tested to ensure safety and quality. To learn more visit www.stratosthc.com or www.stratoscbd.com .

About The Realm of Caring Foundation:

Realm of Caring (RoC) is a high-impact 501(c)3 non-profit that provides support services and resources to those using cannabinoid products. RoC is redefining cannabis through innovative research, revolutionary education, and empowering global community connections. RoC currently serves more than 58,000 families worldwide, 1,400 medical professionals, and fields thousands of inquiries in their call center each month. For more information about the Realm of Caring's programs and services, visit www.theroc.us

