20.07.2022 22:15:00
Stratus Properties Inc. to Hold Second-Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Monday, August 15, 2022
Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial:
Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766
Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 1725319
Available Through: August 29, 2022
The complete earnings release and replay of the conference call will be available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.
Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, leasing and sale of multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties and commercial properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas.
A copy of this release is available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.
