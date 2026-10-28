Straumann Group accelerates organic growth to 9.2% and confirms full-year 2026 outlook

Third-quarter revenue amounted to CHF 667.1 million, with organic growth accelerating to 9.2%; revenue for the first nine months reached CHF 2.0 billion, up 8.3% organically

iEXCEL continued to gain market share in premium implantology

Launch of new Straumann F.A.S.T. digitally powered implant treatment solutions, including SIRIOS APS for full-arch scanning, supporting clinical efficiency and practice profitability

Growing adoption of Straumann AXS deepens customer engagement and supports recurring sales of implants and treatment consumables

Full-year 2026 outlook confirmed: high single-digit organic revenue growth and core EBIT margin expansion of around 140 to 170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates

revenue by region

Figures refer to continuing operations, in CHF million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 256.0 234.0 829.5 784.4 Change CHF 9.4% 8.2% 5.8% 6.6% Change (CER[1]) 10.5% 11.2% 8.9% 9.7% Change organic 10.5% 11.2% 8.9% 9.7% % of Group total 38.4 38.9 40.5 40.2 North America (NAM) 174.9 161.6 527.3 517.4 Change CHF 8.2% (0.8%) 1.9% (0.9%) Change (CER1) 7.5% 5.7% 7.9% 3.3% Change organic 7.5% 5.7% 7.9% 3.3% % of Group total 26.2 26.8 25.8 26.5 Asia Pacific (APAC) 165.6 144.3 490.4 475.8 Change CHF 14.8% (3.4%) 3.1% 9.4% Change (CER1) 10.3% 3.2% 6.1% 14.1% Change organic 10.3% 3.2% 6.1% 14.1% % of Group total 24.8 24.0 24.0 24.4 Latin America (LATAM) 70.5 62.3 199.4 172.8 Change CHF 13.1% 9.8% 15.4% 4.2% Change (CER1) 6.5% 18.0% 12.1% 17.7% Change organic 6.5% 18.0% 12.1% 17.7% % of Group total 10.6 10.3 9.7 8.9 Group 667.1 602.2 2 046.5 1 950.4 Change CHF 10.8% 2.9% 4.9% 4.9% Change (CER1) 9.2% 8.3% 8.3% 9.6% Change organic 9.2% 8.3% 8.3% 9.6%

Basel, October 28, 2026: Straumann Group reported third-quarter revenue of CHF 667.1 million, representing 9.2% organic growth and a 10.8% increase in Swiss francs compared with the prior-year period. Revenue for the first nine months reached CHF 2.0 billion, up 8.3% organically. Following the strong second-quarter performance, organic growth accelerated further, with all regions contributing. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) delivered double-digit growth. North America (NAM) delivered very solid growth in a soft demand market. In Latin America (LATAM), growth was driven primarily by the Hispanic markets outside Brazil, where lower implant penetration provides further opportunities for expansion. Premium implants, the Group’s challenger implantology brands and digital solutions supported the performance. In orthodontics, the transformation is progressing as planned, with new ClearCorrect solutions and digital launches improving treatment efficiency and strengthening the brand’s value proposition.

Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am proud of our teams for delivering another strong quarter. Continued share gains for iEXCEL reinforce our leadership in premium implantology, while Neodent keeps on expanding access to treatment in more markets.

Our intraoral scanners have accounted for one of the largest shares of units sold worldwide so far this year. Powered by the new SIRIOS APS unique full-arch scanning technology, the new Straumann F.A.S.T. Full Arch workflow significantly improves the efficiency of advanced full arch treatments. Straumann AXS brings this seamless end to end solution together and further supports practice profitability, avoiding significant investment in additional expensive devices. With those innovations, we remain confident in delivering our full-year outlook.

Finally, after almost 20 years with Straumann Group, I feel honored and humbled to have contributed to its transformation and success, through having always focused on constantly creating value for our customers worldwide. I thank our colleagues, customers and partners for their trust and look forward to the Group’s next chapter under Christopher’s leadership.”

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE IN THE THIRD QUARTER

EMEA – Double-digit growth led by premium and challenger implantology

EMEA generated revenue of CHF 256.0 million with +10.5% organic growth. Premium implantology strengthened during the quarter, with iEXCEL continuing to attract new customers and drive conversions. Neodent and Anthogyr supported growth in the Group’s challenger implant segment. The “DACH” region, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland, made important contributions, alongside strong momentum in Poland, Romania and Hungary. Educational events, including the International Esthetic Days (iED) and the European Association for Osseointegration (EAO) Congress, strengthened customer engagement and introduced new treatment solutions. ClearCorrect continued to expand in selected European markets, supported by a more focused allocation of resources.

NAM – Growth supported by implantology and digital solutions

North America generated revenue of CHF 174.9 million with +7.5% organic growth, delivering very solid growth despite cautious consumer sentiment and broadly stable patient flow. Premium implantology and Neodent progressed well supported by a dynamic pace of customer conversions.

Continued demand for intraoral scanners also contributed to the good performance. ClearCorrect grew in the competitive clear-aligner market, supported by digital tools to assess cases and monitor treatment remotely.

APAC – Double-digit growth and strong performance outside China

Asia Pacific generated revenue of CHF 165.6 million, with organic growth accelerating to 10.3%. APAC excluding China performed well in the third quarter with strong growth in Japan and India, supported by iEXCEL and commercial activities around our challenger brands across Southeast Asia. China returned to growth after several challenging quarters marked by uncertainty surrounding volume-based procurement (VBP), contributing to the region’s stronger performance. Rules for the next round of VBP for dental implants have not yet been announced, and implementation is currently anticipated in the first quarter of 2027. The Group’s portfolio of brands across price segments and its local manufacturing capabilities position it well to address the market’s evolving needs.

LATAM – Neodent drives further growth by expanding to Hispanic markets

Latin America generated revenue of CHF 70.5 million with +6.5% organic growth, a moderation from the first half of the year. In Brazil, the region’s largest and more mature implant market, patient flow through large dental groups lost momentum and purchasing slowed. Scanner sales also normalized after rapid adoption last year. These developments weighed on regional growth, while Neodent continued to expand in Hispanic markets, particularly Mexico and Colombia, where implant penetration is lower. Premium implantology advanced, and the Group is expanding its coverage of private practices in Brazil to reach more clinicians. In September, the Group opened its third Neodent factory in Curitiba, adding capacity for the brand’s global expansion.

STRATEGIC Update

Full arch – Digitally powered treatment from scan to new teeth

Full-arch restorations, which replace all teeth in one jaw with a fixed solution supported by multiple implants, represent a substantial growth opportunity across the Group’s markets. Straumann’s intraoral scanners have been among the global leaders in units sold so far this year, giving the Group a strong base to reach more practices. The new SIRIOS APS (Arch Positioning System) uses unique small reference components on iEXCEL implants to capture their positions digitally, offering a cost-effective alternative to conventional impressions or dedicated and expensive scanning equipment for full-arch treatments. It forms part of Straumann F.A.S.T. (Fast, Accurate, Simple, Trusted), a family of new digitally powered treatment workflows connecting scanning, planning, implant placement and restoration. The new full-arch workflow allows clinicians and dental laboratories to work on the same digital case, aiming to reduce treatment time, improve practice efficiency and get patients to new teeth sooner.

Straumann AXS – Growing adoption creates lasting customer value

Strong growth in intraoral scanner sales, particularly SIRIOS, is bringing more clinicians into Straumann’s digital ecosystem. Straumann AXS, the Group’s open cloud-based platform, connects scanning, treatment planning and product ordering and now has more than 20 000 active users. Initial customer analysis is indicating that revenue from an AXS user is growing faster than the non-user group, as reorder rates for AXS customers are substantially higher than for non-AXS customers.

By bringing these steps into clinicians’ daily workflows and making repeat ordering easier, AXS supports lasting customer relationships and recurring sales of implants and treatment consumables.

ClearCorrect – A sharper offering for priority markets

ClearCorrect achieved double-digit growth in its priority markets as the orthodontics transformation progressed. Focusing commercial resources on these markets and improving production and operations have reduced costs. In October, ClearCorrect began rolling out a broader wave of innovations for general practitioners, including outcome simulation linked to SIRIOS scanning and additional aligner trimline options in selected markets. Together with Case Assessment, which helps clinicians select suitable cases, and RemoteCare, which supports follow-up between visits, these tools make aligner treatment easier to integrate into general dental practices. The stronger offering and more efficient cost base reinforce ClearCorrect’s position in its target segment and keep the business on track to reach break-even by the end of 2027.

Renata Putnik to assume the Chief People Officer role on January 1, 2027

Arnoud Middel has decided to leave Straumann Group at the end of 2026. We thank him for his dedicated leadership and lasting contribution to our global People & Culture organization and talent development, as well as for supporting Renata Putnik’s development which has helped secure a strong internal succession, reflecting the depth of talent at Straumann Group and ensuring continuity in People & Culture leadership as we enter 2027.

Renata Putnik will succeed him as Chief People Officer on January 1, 2027. In more than ten years at Straumann Group, she has held global and regional HR roles and most recently led HR in North America. The Group welcomes her appointment, recognizing her business acumen, strategic perspective and collaborative leadership, alongside her deep understanding of the company and its culture.

OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL-YEAR 2026 – BARRING UNFORESEEN EVENTS

Straumann Group continues to expect high single-digit organic revenue growth for the full-year 2026 and confirms its profitability guidance, raised in June, for core EBIT margin expansion of around 140 to 170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates. The improvement is expected to be evenly distributed between the first and second half of the year.

The Group remains confident in its ability to deliver on its outlook, supported by the significant growth opportunities in its global CHF 20 billion addressable market, its resilient business model with strong market positions in a continued volatile environment, its innovation and transformation initiatives, and its highly engaged, entrepreneurial culture driving disciplined execution. Its broad global footprint provides a solid foundation for capturing significant growth opportunities in the global oral care market.

About Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs around 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

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Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Phone: + 41 (0)61 965 11 11

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

Contacts Corporate Communications Investor Relations Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62 Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51 Marc Kaiser: +41 (0)61 965 16 80 Derya Güzel: +41 (0)61 965 18 76 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

analysts’ and media conference call

Straumann Group will present its 2026 third-quarter results to representatives of the financial community and media in a webcast conference call today at 10.30 a.m. CET. The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast . A replay of the webcast will be available after the conference.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A session, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link . We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the conference call.

Presentation

The conference presentation slides are attached to this release and available on the Media and Investors pages at www.straumann-group.com .

upcoming corporate / Investor events

2026 Event Location October 29, 2026 Roadshow Bank of America Paris November 4, 2026 Roadshow J.P. Morgan London November 5, 2026 ZKB Swiss Equity Conference Zurich November 10-11, 2026 UBS European Conference London November 24, 2026 Kepler Cheuvreux Geneva Day Geneva December 7-8, 2026 Roadshow Kepler Cheuvreux Brussels, Amsterdam December 8-9, 2026 Roadshow Barclays New York, Boston December 14-15, 2026 Roadshow ODDO BHF Paris Dec 31, 2026 - Feb 23, 2027 Quiet period February 24, 2027 Full-year 2026 results Basel

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views, beliefs and expectations of management at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

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