Straumann Group Acquires a Strategic Minority Stake and is Partnering with CareStack to Offer United States Dental Practices an Integrated, All-in-One Practice Management Solution

CELEBRATION, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareStack, a leading cloud-based technology company serving the dental industry, is proud to announce strategic equity investment and commercial partnership with the Straumann Group. As a result of this partnership, CareStack will expand its service offering and presence in the United States market and beyond. Working closely with practitioners around the world, CareStack has developed a streamlined digital practice solution for the modern, growth-ready dental practice. With CareStack, clinicians can now trade multiple service subscriptions for an end-to-end, seamless practice management experience that integrates with and enhances clinical, business, and marketing operations.

"We are steadily marching forward on our mission to empower the entire dental community - whether it's private practitioners, DSOs or dental startups – with powerful software offerings that boost growth and streamline operations," said Abhi Krishna, CEO of CareStack. "Our customer traction to date shows that the industry is ready to fully embrace digital transformation, and we will continue to invest in our people, products, and customers to realize a better future for dentistry."

CareStack's customers span every segment in the dental industry, including doctor-owned private practices, private equity backed dental groups, and dental startups. An increasing number of groups and practices have made the move to CareStack in the past year, as the company continues to displace legacy, "on-premise" dental software with modern cloud based solutions. As an experienced cloud-native service provider, CareStack can offer its customers frequent product innovations, a modern user experience, and world-class, real time customer service.

"This partnership will support dental practices in simplifying treatment planning, scheduling, and payment options, thereby helping Straumann Group clinicians to provide high-quality care in a more efficient way to their patients. Combining our clinical excellence with CareStack's advanced business intelligence and comprehensive practice operations will offer clinicians a seamless, end-to-end experience. CareStack's practice management software is suitable for individual practices, groups and DSOs. Together with CareStack we will drive internationalization of this software which will help increase penetration in different geographies," said Guillaume Daniellot, CEO from Straumann Group.

The strategic partnership with Straumann will help dental practices simplify treatment planning, scheduling, and payment options, helping Straumann Group clients offer their patients high-quality care in a more efficient way. Internationalization and product work across all customer segments will be done jointly by the two companies to penetrate diverse geographies, standardize practice management, enable a consultative approach, and strengthen customer retention.

The partnership is also expected to create additional growth opportunities in oral health management. The organizations will work together closely to generate new demand, address opportunities in existing patient cohorts, sustain clinical excellence by reducing variability in care delivery, and improve operational efficiency by streamlining operations and existing workflows.

CareStack had previously raised capital from leading investors including Steadview Capital, Delta Dental of California, Accel Partners, Eight Roads and F-Prime Capital.

About CareStack

CareStack's mission is to simplify dental practice management and allow dental practitioners to truly focus on things that matter - patient care and business growth. Founded in 2015, the company offers a unique cloud based dental software solution designed for dental practices to simplify operations, elevate patient relationships, improve staff productivity, and accelerate business growth and income. To learn more, please visit www.carestack.com .

About Straumann Group

The Straumann Group is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 9000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

