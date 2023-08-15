Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel

Straumann Group announces Board change in 2024



Basel, August 15, 2023: Straumann Group announces that its Chairman Gilbert Achermann has decided not to seek re-election as Chairman and Board member at the Annual General Meeting 2024. The Board of Directors will propose Petra Rumpf, Vice-Chair and former Straumann Group executive as the new Chair at the Annual General Meeting in 2024. Gilbert Achermann, Chairman, said: After more than 25 years serving for Straumann Group and many highlights, it is a good time to step down next year. Today, the Group is a truly global operator with a leading market position in its dental specialties, led by implant dentistry. The company is in an excellent position with a strong strategy as well as a proven CEO and Executive Management Board. With our long-term strategy, the next phase of sustainable development and digital transformation is clearly defined and communicated. I am happy to leave knowing that Petra Rumpf, an excellent industry expert and passionate Straumann Group leader is standing for election as Chairperson. Her profound industry knowledge, strategic expertise and deep understanding of digital transformation will be a great fit to steer Straumann Group into its next phase of growth. Gilbert Achermann joined Straumann Group as the CFO following the IPO in 1998, which he led as investment banker at UBS. In 2002 he became CEO and took over as Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2010. During Gilbert Achermanns tenure, the Groups market capitalization rose from CHF 300 million at the time of listing to currently CHF 23 billion. Petra Rumpf has been a member of the Straumann Board of Directors since 2021 and holds several Board positions in healthcare companies. With more than 15 years in executive board positions in the dental industry, Petra Rumpf is a seasoned MedTech executive and brings a wealth of industry knowledge, an exceptional network and a strong track record in building fast-growing global businesses. Before joining the dental industry, she worked at Capgemini Consulting for 16 years across several continents and served as Vice President Strategy & Transformation in the life science and high-tech sectors. To further support the growth strategy and management team, the board will continue to identify potential new members to the board while staying entrepreneurial and nimble. About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 10500 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 Homepage: www.straumann-group.com Contacts: Corporate Communication Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62 Jana Erdmann: +41 (0)61 965 12 39 Mario Previsic: +41 (0)61 965 17 47 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com Investor Relations Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51

