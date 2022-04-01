Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Strategic Company Decision

Straumann Group announces new Executive Management Board members to support growth strategy



01.04.2022 / 07:00



Jason Forbes joins as Straumann Group Chief Consumer Officer, a newly created position in the Executive Management Board

Sébastien Roche appointed as Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer

Changes are designed to achieve ambitious growth in line with the company's emphasis on digital transformation and aspiration to build a consumer presence

New leadership roles will bring in decades of work experience and diverse work portfolios from different industries Basel, April 1, 2022: Today Straumann Group announced Executive Management Board (EMB) changes which will ensure the structure of its leadership team is mirroring and supporting the Group's growth strategy. These announcements follow the evolved strategic compass which was presented in December 2021. Jason Forbes to join as the new Chief Consumer Officer on April 19, 2022 Patients are becoming health consumers - educating themselves, demanding more and taking ownership of healthcare decisions. To address this trend, building a consumer presence is part of the Group's strategy compass which is the reason for this new EMB position. Jason will take the lead of the direct-to-consumer related businesses such as DrSmile, Smilink and Nihon Implant, as well as all the Straumann Group direct to patient strategic initiatives. Jason joins Straumann Group from Hilding Anders, a global mattress and sleep company, where he was President, Online Brands and Group Chief Digital Officer. There, he successfully built out a new set of consumer-centric capabilities, launched their direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands during the Covid-19 pandemic and was instrumental in driving digital transformation across marketing, product innovation and supply chain. Prior to this, Jason was at beauty company Coty, where in his capacity as Global Chief Digital & Media Officer, he led their global digital transformation. Jason joined Coty via their acquisition of Beamly, an award winning MarTech company where Jason was CEO. Jason has worked across multiple industries, from media to beverages to retail, but with common threads of driving digital capability building and business impact, in both DTC and business to business. Jason holds qualifications including an MBA from IMD in Lausanne, a master's degree and BBS in International Business and Economics from Trinity College, Dublin and certificates from INSEAD and Harvard Business School. Sébastien Roche appointed as Head COO as of April 1st Sébastien Roche joins Straumann Group as the new Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer (COO), an expanded role. He is based in Basel at the headquarters and is a member of the EMB. Sébastien has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries, joining from TEVA, the pharmaceutical company, where he served latterly as Senior Vice President and was responsible for up to 28 manufacturing sites across the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Sébastien will oversee Straumann Group's production sites which will include all SDIS and Biomaterial manufacturing sites. The manufacturing for the challenger brands Anthogyr, Medentika and Neodent will be closely connected moving forward. Born in 1972, Sébastien Roche is French and holds a master's degree in Aeronautics and Space from Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace in Toulouse, France. Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'These management changes are designed to make sure we are well positioned to achieve our strategic ambitions. Major trends are reflected in our strategic compass and by welcoming Jason Forbes the 'build consumer presence' will be represented in our EMB structure. Sébastien Roche's deep experience in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries will also be of great value to Straumann Group. We are very excited to welcome both Sébastien and Jason who will further complement the team with their skills, talent and passion for culture. I extend a warm welcome to them both.' Mark Johnson to pursue opportunities outside the company Mark Johnson has served as Executive Vice President, Head of Operations, Regulatory and Quality Affairs since 2020. He leaves Straumann Group after having led the team through the demanding pandemic period. The company thanks Mark for his contributions and wishes him all the best for the future. About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 9000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. 

