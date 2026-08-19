Straumann Group appoints Christopher Norbye as incoming CEO as part of a planned leadership transition

Basel, 19 August 2026: Straumann Group today announced the appointment of Christopher Norbye as Chief Executive Officer, effective on 1st of December, as part of a planned leadership transition. He will succeed Guillaume Daniellot, who has decided to step down after almost 20 years with the company, including seven years as CEO.

Petra Rumpf, Chair of Straumann Group, commented: “I would like to sincerely thank Guillaume Daniellot, on behalf of the entire Board, for his outstanding contribution and commitment to Straumann Group. Under Guillaume's leadership, Straumann Group has strongly broadened its market position, delivered significant market share gains while keeping innovation at the heart of our strategy. He laid important foundations for the Group's development into a leader in digitally enabled workflows and further strengthened the Group's unique entrepreneurial culture. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Christopher Norbye as the new CEO of Straumann Group. His strategic judgement, customer focus and execution mindset are an excellent fit with our culture. The Board is confident that his international experience, leadership qualities and proven ability to drive profitable growth will enable him to lead the Group into its next phase of growth. Christopher inherits a strong business and can build on the strength of a highly capable management team.”

Guillaume Daniellot, CEO of Straumann Group said: “It has been a true privilege and an extraordinary journey to serve and lead the Straumann Group for so long. I’m deeply grateful for the experience and for the progress the entire company has made during this time, rallying so much outstanding talents, customers and partners behind a meaningful purpose. I am pleased to be handing over the helm when the company is in great shape to continue delivering on its ambitious promises. Having come to know Christopher, I am convinced that he is an excellent fit with Straumann Group’s culture and will be a strong asset to the management team. I am confident that he will build trusted relationships across the organization and with customers as he leads the Group into its next phase of growth. I am fully committed to supporting him and ensuring a smooth transition.”

The appointment of Christohper Norbye marks the next chapter in Straumann Group's growth journey and reflects the Group’s ambition to build on its strong market position and accelerate its next phase of profitable growth and value creation. With more than 20 years of international leadership experience across US, China and Europe, Christopher brings a strong customer focus, digital transformation expertise and a proven ability to scale international businesses, positioning him well to advance the Group’s strategy and capture the opportunities ahead.

His career spans eight years in medtech and regulated markets as well as global industrial and service businesses, providing broad experience relevant to Straumann's future development.

Christopher Norbye commented: “I am excited to join Straumann Group at an important point in its development. The Group has an outstanding foundation, built on a strong culture, close customer relationships and a clear commitment to innovation. Returning to medtech is particularly meaningful to me because of its patient-centered purpose and close connection to customers. I look forward to working with the strong management team and colleagues across the Group to build on the momentum and drive the next phase of customer-focused, profitable growth.”

Christopher Norbye joins from Beijer Ref, where he served as CEO driving strong profitable growth and value creation. During his tenure at Beijer Ref sales more than doubled and the profit tippled. At ASSA ABLOY he led the € 4bn Entrance Systems division leading the business shift towards digitalization and connectivity. During his tenure revenues and margins expanded at a strong pace through service development, innovation and organizational transformation. Born in 1973, he is a Swedish citizen and holds an MBA from the University of Miami.

Christopher will join Straumann Group in October for a planned leadership transition before Guillaume will complete his term of office at the end of November 2026. He will assist throughout the transition and continue to support the work being done with key customers.



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About Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs around 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Phone: + 41 (0)61 965 11 11

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

Contacts Corporate Communications Investor Relations Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62 Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51 Marc Kaiser: +41 (0)61 965 16 80 Derya Güzel: +41 (0)61 965 18 76 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views, beliefs and expectations of management at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.