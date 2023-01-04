Straumann Group appoints interim Chief Financial Officer

|
Basel, 04 January 2023: Straumann Group announces the appointment of Marc-Alain Weder as interim Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Management Board. Marc-Alain joins the Straumann Group at the beginning of January 2023 to officially succeed Peter Hackel as of 1st of February 2023, who will leave the company by the end of January, as announced in August last year.
Straumann Group CEO, Guillaume Daniellot, said: Marc-Alain is a proven CFO and business leader, delivering impressive results throughout his career. He brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance and business development. We are looking forward to working with Marc-Alain and thank him for supporting us in the coming months.
Marc-Alain joins from The Adecco Group, where he was Group SVP Finance for the Adecco Global Business Unit, acting as the Chief Financial Officer for the largest division of The Adecco Group.
Marc-Alain began his career at Philip Morris International and rose through a series of managerial positions holding several CFO roles also leading global transformation initiatives. Before joining Adecco, he worked at MAP, a boutique consulting firm, where he advised Senior Management of mid- and large-sized international companies and government organizations to drive better alignment between visions, strategies, objectives, and efficient day-to-day business operations. Throughout his career he was based in the US, Europe and Asia.
Marc-Alain, born 1966, is a Swiss citizen and holds a master's degree in economics from the University of Lausanne.
The recruitment process for a new CFO is ongoing.
About Straumann
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 10'000 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution, subsidiaries and partners.
