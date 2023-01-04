Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Straumann Group appoints interim Chief Financial Officer



04.01.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 04 January 2023: Straumann Group announces the appointment of Marc-Alain Weder as interim Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Management Board. Marc-Alain joins the Straumann Group at the beginning of January 2023 to officially succeed Peter Hackel as of 1st of February 2023, who will leave the company by the end of January, as announced in August last year. Straumann Group CEO, Guillaume Daniellot, said: Marc-Alain is a proven CFO and business leader, delivering impressive results throughout his career. He brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance and business development. We are looking forward to working with Marc-Alain and thank him for supporting us in the coming months. Marc-Alain joins from The Adecco Group, where he was Group SVP Finance for the Adecco Global Business Unit, acting as the Chief Financial Officer for the largest division of The Adecco Group. Marc-Alain began his career at Philip Morris International and rose through a series of managerial positions holding several CFO roles also leading global transformation initiatives. Before joining Adecco, he worked at MAP, a boutique consulting firm, where he advised Senior Management of mid- and large-sized international companies and government organizations to drive better alignment between visions, strategies, objectives, and efficient day-to-day business operations. Throughout his career he was based in the US, Europe and Asia. Marc-Alain, born 1966, is a Swiss citizen and holds a master's degree in economics from the University of Lausanne. The recruitment process for a new CFO is ongoing. About Straumann

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth corretion, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 10'000 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution, subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland.

Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com Contacts: Corporate Communication

Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62

Jana Erdmann: +41 (0)61 965 12 39

Mario Previsic: +41 (0)61 965 17 47

E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com Investor Relations

Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51

E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com Disclaimer

