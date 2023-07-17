Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel

Straumann Group appoints Yang Xu as Chief Financial Officer



17.07.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, July 17, 2023: Straumann Group announces the appointment of Yang Xu as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Management Board. Yang Xu will join the Straumann Group on August 21, 2023, to officially succeed Peter Hackel. Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, said: Yang Xu is a proven business executive with an impressive track record. She brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance, strategy, commercial and business development. Yang is a very successful leader with a passion for developing talents and building high-performance organizations. We are very much looking forward to working with her. I would also like to personally thank Marc-Alain for leading our finance organization as an interim-CFO since early January 2023. His strong expertise has been very valuable for the Straumann Group during the past six months. He will ensure a smooth and efficient transition with Yang and end his mission by September this year. Yang joins from The Kraft Heinz Company, a publicly listed US-American food company. She was Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Global Treasurer and a member of the companys Executive Committee. She has more than 20 years of experience in finance, strategy, operational and commercial functions. Her career started with General Electric Healthcare in Europe. She then worked for Whirlpool Corporation rising through various financial roles of increasing responsibility across corporate functions, business units and regions. Her experience was further enhanced by leading commercial and operational functions outside of finance. During her career, Yang has worked in many countries across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Yang Xu, born 1979 in China, is a French passport holder and holds a master's degree in management from HEC Paris and participated in MBA programs at London Business School and Stanford. About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 10400 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management, and which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this document. Statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

