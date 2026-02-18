Straumann Group delivers strong 2025 performance with continued market share gains, innovation and strategic progress

Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Group revenue reached CHF 2.6 billion in full-year 2025, representing 8.9% organic growth; fourth-quarter revenue amounted to CHF 655.0 million, with 7.0% organic growth and different regional dynamics

Core EBIT margin of 25.2% including currency impact, or 26.5% at constant 2024 exchange rates at the upper end of the 2025 guidance, and core net profit of CHF 477.8 million

Innovation- and execution-driven momentum, supported by the successful launches of iEXCEL, Straumann Signature MIDAS and SIRIOS X3, continued expansion of digital workflows within the Straumann AXS cloud-based digital platform, and solid progress in the orthodontics transformation through the ClearCorrect–Smartee partnership

Strong performance culture, reflected in a high employee engagement score of 80, underpinned by the Group’s high-performance player-learner culture and entrepreneurial mindset

Strong capital discipline, with a proposed dividend of CHF 1.00 per share which represents a payout ratio of around 33% and an increase of 5%

Outlook 2026: high single-digit organic revenue growth expected, with a 30 to 60 bps improvement in core EBIT margin at constant exchange rates 2025, despite expected continued market volatility All figures refer to continuing operations in CHF million /

margin changes rounded FY 2025 FY 2024 IFRS CORE1 IFRS CORE1 Revenue 2 605 2 605 2 504 2 504 Change CHF Change (CER2) Change organic 4.1% 10.0% 8.9% 15.0% 8.9% 13.7% Gross profit 1 787 1 826 1 783 1 788 Margin 68.6% 70.1% 71.2% 71.4% Margin change CHF (130bps) (310bps) Margin change (CER2) (50bps) (240bps) EBITDA 738 797 747 779 Margin 28.3% 30.6% 29.8% 31.1% Margin change CHF (50bps) (190bps) Margin change (CER2) 70bps (70bps) EBIT 549 655 601 650 Margin 21.1% 25.2% 24.0% 26.0% Margin change CHF (80bps) (200bps) Margin change (CER2) 50bps (70bps) Net result 358 478 459 502 Margin 13.7% 18.3% 18.4% 20.0% Margin change CHF (170bps) (110bps) Basic EPS (in CHF) 2.24 2.99 2.87 3.14 Dividend (in CHF) 1.00 0.95 Free cash flow 290 373 Margin 11.1% 14.9% Headcount (end of December) 11 821 11 815

Basel, February 18, 2026: For the full year 2025, Straumann Group reported revenue of CHF 2.6 billion, representing 8.9% organic growth, or 4.1% growth in Swiss francs, reflecting strong underlying demand and continued market share gains across its global footprint. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue grew 7.0% organically to CHF 655.0 million, confirming the solid underlying momentum of the business. Regional performance highlighted the strength and resilience of the Group’s diversified offering. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) delivered very strong and broad-based growth, while North America (NAM) showed very solid performance in a still challenging macroeconomic environment, with continued sequential improvement over the course of the year. Asia Pacific (APAC) excluding China delivered solid growth, while the market in China remained impacted by a softer patient flow and cautious distributor behavior during the second half of the year, due to the upcoming next cycle of the volume-based procurement (VBP 2.0) process. Latin America (LATAM) maintained its strong momentum and continued to contribute double-digit revenue growth. Growth in 2025 was driven by strong execution across all business areas, including premium and challenger implantology brands, orthodontics and digital solutions. In implantology, the successful global rollout of the iEXCEL system further strengthened the Group’s innovation and market position. In digital, the launch of the intraoral scanner SIRIOS X3 and the continued expansion of connected workflows within the Straumann AXS cloud-based platform supported broader adoption and reinforced the Group’s strategic positioning. In orthodontics, strategic progress continued with ClearCorrect, supported by new partnerships that enhance innovation, focus and operational efficiency. These growth drivers were complemented by extensive education activities, with more than 10 700 programs delivered and over 370 000 professionals trained worldwide, supporting adoption, customer success and long-term relationships. Efficiency gains, disciplined operational expenditure (OPEX) measures and active cost management, combined with the ability to weather tariff impacts and currency headwinds, translated strong revenue growth into a core EBIT margin of 26.5% at constant 2024 exchange rates, at the upper end of the guidance, or 25.2% including currency impact. Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “2025 was a year of strong performance and execution for all of us. It was a demanding year for our industry and our culture proved to be a clear differentiator. High employee engagement, with a score of 80, combined with a strong entrepreneurial mindset across the organization, enabled our teams to move fast, adapt, and make a meaningful difference for our customers every day. We continued to gain additional market share and delivered robust growth while continuing to advance our strategy with focus and entrepreneurial speed. This ability to execute and to act decisively enables us to capture growth opportunities even in volatile conditions. At the same time, we are making strong progress in our strategic transformation, moving from a product- to a service-led business. I would like to thank our customers for their trust and our colleagues worldwide for their outstanding commitment and contribution to this journey.” REgional Performance in the fourth quarter EMEA – very strong, broad-based growth in the Group’s largest region Revenue in EMEA reached CHF 299.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing 15.3% organic growth. The region delivered a strong and broad-based performance, supported by robust momentum in Germany and Austria, an outstanding contribution from Benelux, continued strong execution in Iberia, as well as strong growth in Eastern Europe and Middle East region. Growth was driven by solid demand across premium and challenger implantology brands, increasing adoption of digital solutions and sustained customer engagement through education and training initiatives. Orthodontics also contributed positively to growth, supported by continued traction of ClearCorrect and strong engagement with general practitioners across the region. NAM – resilient performance with sequential improvement in a challenging environment Revenue in NAM amounted to CHF 170.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, delivering 6.8% organic growth in a still uncertain macroeconomic environment and reflects the continuous improvements in this region. Performance improved sequentially, supported by resilient demand in implantology, solid growth in digital solutions and continued momentum in the dental service organization (DSO) segment. In premium implantology, especially with iEXCEL, Straumann Group gained market share, demonstrating the strength of its value proposition in a competitive environment. APAC – China impacted by VBP phasing, solid underlying momentum ex China APAC reported revenue of CHF 123.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, with organic revenue declining by 12.8%, primarily reflecting a slower patient flow in China due to the delayed volume-based procurement (VBP 2.0) process as well as destocking of the distributors. For the full year, organic revenue growth excluding China amounted to 10.2%, highlighting the solid underlying momentum across the region. Strong momentum was recorded in India, Japan and Southeast Asia, supported by challenger implant brands, digital workflow adoption and sustained education activities. In China, market conditions remained impacted by delayed VBP-related processes and distributor destocking. At the same time, the ongoing ramp-up of the Shanghai manufacturing campus strengthens local production capabilities and supply chain resilience, supporting improved service levels and structural margin potential over time. LATAM – Sustained double-digit growth and capacity expansion LATAM delivered revenue of CHF 60.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing 20.0% organic growth. Growth was broad-based, driven by strong momentum in Brazil and continued solid performance across Hispanic markets. Implants remained a key growth driver, mainly through Neodent and growth of premium share, complemented by increasing adoption of digital workflows and continued progress in orthodontics. In parallel, the construction of a third production facility in Curitiba, Brazil, further strengthens local manufacturing capabilities and supports future growth and cost efficiency over the medium term. REVENUE BY REGION Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 Figures refer to continuing operations,

in CHF million Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 299.9 265.0 1 084.2 1 001.0 Change CHF 13.2% 11.4% 8.3% 9.0% Change (CER1) 15.3% 13.8% 11.2% 14.0% Change organic 15.3% 12.3% 11.2% 11.3% % of Group total 45.8 41.1 41.6 40.0 North America 170.3 175.0 687.7 697.0 Change CHF (2.7%) 3.8% (1.3%) 1.2% Change (CER1) 6.8% 3.3% 4.2% 3.6% Change organic 6.8% 3.3% 4.2% 3.6% % of Group total 26.0 27.1 26.4 27.8 Asia Pacific 123.9 153.6 599.7 588.4 Change CHF (19.3%) 18.0% 1.9% 27.7% Change (CER1) (12.8%) 19.7% 7.3% 34.4% Change organic (12.8%) 18.9% 7.3% 33.3% % of Group total 18.9 23.8 23.0 23.5 Latin America 60.8 51.6 233.7 217.4 Change CHF 17.9% (2.0%) 7.5% 4.3% Change (CER1) 20.0% 17.1% 18.3% 15.6% Change organic 20.0% 17.1% 18.3% 15.6% % of Group total 9.3 8.0 9.0 8.7 GROUP 655.0 645.2 2 605.4 2 503.9 Change CHF 1.5% 9.5% 4.1% 10.0% Change (CER1) 7.0% 12.3% 8.9% 15.0% Change organic 7.0% 11.5% 8.9% 13.7% 1 Constant exchange rate (CER) equals prior-year figures at 2025 currency exchange rates STRATEGIC PROGRESS Transforming from a product- to a service-led growth model During 2025, Straumann Group made significant progress in executing its company strategy and presented its 2030 ambition together with the strategic plan at the end of the year. Goal is to further accelerate the transformation from a predominantly product-led organization towards a more service-led business model; leveraging digital technology for both the implantology and orthodontic business. At the core of this transformation is the digital open, cloud-based Straumann AXS platform, which unifies products, software and services, providing a connected digital ecosystem, enabling seamless data exchange and integrated end-to-end workflows across the treatment journey. By enabling end-to-end clinical pathways across implantology, prosthetics and orthodontics, the Group simplifies workflows for customers and improves efficiency, predictability and strengthens long-term customer relationships. Strengthening leadership in implantology through innovation and multi-brand strategy Implantology remained the cornerstone of the Group’s performance and strategic positioning in 2025. The continued global rollout of the iEXCEL implant system drove strong momentum, with more than one million implants sold, reinforcing Straumann Group’s leadership in the premium segment. The Group’s multi-brand strategy, including the geographic expansion of Neodent in the challenger segment, enables Straumann Group to address a broad and still underpenetrated global market. Neodent continues to scale across both established and emerging markets, expanding access to implant treatments and capturing growth opportunities in the challenger segment. Combined with more than 10 700 education activities, more than 370 000 professionals trained and disciplined commercial execution, implantology remains a powerful engine of sustainable growth and continued market share gains. With 42% of education activities in the low- and middle-income countries, the Group is substantially contributing to expand access to care. Scaling orthodontics through partnerships and digital workflows In orthodontics, Straumann Group delivered solid growth in 2025, while making strong progress in the transformation of ClearCorrect. The Group executed a focused, innovation-driven strategy designed to support scalable and profitable growth. The partnership with Smartee strengthens manufacturing scalability, operational efficiency and profitability, while maintaining high clinical standards. At the same time, the integration of DentalMonitoring further enhances the orthodontic offering by enabling remote treatment monitoring, improving patient compliance and supporting predictable treatment outcomes. Together, these elements position ClearCorrect as a digitally enabled and differentiated orthodontic solution, well aligned with the Group’s broader service-led model. Intraoral scanners are the entry point to digital workflows – SIRIOS X3 launch gaining momentum Digital solutions are a central pillar of Straumann Group’s strategic progress, supported by a broad intraoral scanning (IOS) portfolio covering all price points, combined with connectivity, providing an enhanced customer experience. The launch of SIRIOS X3 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was met with strong customer demand and rapid adoption, translating into very solid sales momentum in the months following the launch. This further strengthened the Group’s digital intraoral scanner offering which is the entry point into the Straumann digital ecosystem. Integrated digital workflows across diagnostics, planning, manufacturing and treatment execution are increasingly embedded within the Straumann AXS digital platform. By seamlessly connecting devices, software and services, Straumann Group enables efficient, end-to-end workflows that drive productivity, support predictable clinical outcomes and simplify daily practice operations, reinforcing its ambition in leadership in the digital transformation of oral health. Disrupting digital chairside workflows and prosthetics across the ecosystem In prosthetics, Straumann Group aims to disrupt the digital chairside workflow by integrating prosthetic solutions into its digital ecosystem. Developed in partnership with SprintRay, Straumann Signature MIDAS, combined with SIRIOS X3, enables a fully integrated chairside workflow that connects scanning, design and production in one continuous process. Digital solutions such as UN!Q accelerate the design and fabrication of restorations, reducing complexity and improving resource management for dental laboratories. By connecting clinicians and labs through a single digital workflow, Straumann Group enhances efficiency across the ecosystem and unlocks adjacent growth opportunities. Financial performance To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, the Group presents core results in addition to the results reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. In 2025, the following effects (after tax) were defined as non-core items: Special items and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and changes in the fair value of related contingent considerations, amounting to CHF 48 million

One-off costs of CHF 40 million resulting from various restructuring measures incurred in all four sales regions, as well as within the production

Legal costs of CHF 24 million

An impairment charge of CHF 7 million related to the planned relocation of the Group’s headquarters and the resulting underutilization of the current leased premises. A reconciliation table and detailed information are provided on page 203 of the Group’s annual report. Gross profit and margin – strong product mix and scale support margins Core gross profit amounted to CHF 1.83 billion, resulting in a gross margin of 70.1%. The strong margin performance reflects the Group’s broad geographic footprint and diversified portfolio mix, supported by scale effects and a favorable contribution from recently launched products, including iEXCEL and SIRIOS X3. In addition, the ramp-up of the Shanghai manufacturing campus temporarily impacted margin negatively as operations were scaled up. During 2025, the Group also faced tariff-related impacts, which were partially mitigated through targeted operational adjustments, including supply chain optimization and manufacturing flexibility. EBIT and net profit – disciplined execution offsets currency headwinds Core EBIT reached CHF 655.5 million, corresponding to a strong core EBIT margin of 26.5% at constant 2024 exchange rates or 25.2% as reported including currency impact. Profitability benefited from disciplined execution and a broad range of operating expense measures implemented across the organization. These measures reflect the Group’s entrepreneurial approach to cost management, while continuing to invest in strategic priorities. The difference between IFRS-reported and core EBIT reflects non-core items amounting to around 4.1 percentage points at the EBIT margin level, primarily related to production restructuring initiatives, as well as legal cases and costs associated with the planned relocation of the Group’s headquarters to Arlesheim, Switzerland. Core net profit amounted to CHF 477.8 million, supported by operating leverage and effective cost control, partially offset by foreign exchange effects and continued investments in innovation and growth. Free cash flow and balance sheet – investing for growth with financial flexibility Free cash flow amounted to CHF 290.2 million, underpinned by strong operating performance, capital allocation and continued working capital management. Net working capital increased to CHF 426.0 million, mainly reflecting a temporarily higher inventory level as a deliberate measure to mitigate the impact of introduced tariffs. Capital expenditure amounted to CHF 223.5 million, an increase of 33% compared to the previous year, reflecting the Group’s strong growth momentum and high confidence in future demand. Investments were primarily directed towards expanding manufacturing capacity across regions, including the Shanghai campus for APAC and the third production facility for Neodent in Curitiba, as well as further capacity expansions in other key markets. The Group maintained a strong balance sheet and solid liquidity position, providing ample financial flexibility to support organic growth, innovation and strategic initiatives. Dividend – confidence in cash generation and long-term growth The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 1.00 per share (2024: CHF 0.95), reflecting confidence in the Group’s cash generation and long-term outlook. The payout ratio remained at around 33%. Change in the Board of Directors: Thomas Straumann and Marco Gadola not standing for re-election Following more than 36 years of distinguished service to the Board, including 12 years as its Chair, Thomas Straumann will step down from his Board mandate at the next Annual General Meeting in April to transition into the role of Honorary Chairman. As the founder of the Straumann Group, he has laid the entrepreneurial, cultural, and strategic foundations of the company and shaped its development over more than three decades. The Board sincerely thanks Thomas Straumann; his vision, values, and long-term commitment have been integral to making Straumann Group what it is today. In his new role, Thomas Straumann will remain closely connected to the company and continue to be available to the Board as a highly valued advisor. To represent the founder family going forward, the board will propose Sébastien Schatzmann, Thomas Straumann’s son-in-law, to be elected as a Board member. He is a successful young entrepreneur who brings not only deep financial and business expertise but also the spirit of the next generation of leadership. His perspective will be valuable as we continue to innovate, grow, and build the Straumann Group for the future. In addition, the Board is very pleased to announce that Wolfgang Becker will stand for election as a new member of the Board of Directors. He dedicated 40 years of distinguished service to the Group in various leadership roles, including as Head of our largest region, EMEA, and as a member of the Executive Management Board until June 2024. As a highly respected leader, he consistently role-modeled the Straumann Group culture and, together with his teams, achieved outstanding performance while cultivating a strong industry network and loyal customer base. His deep knowledge of the organization and its markets position him as a highly qualified candidate for the Board. Marco Gadola has decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. He has been closely connected to the Straumann Group for many years, serving as CFO and later as highly achieving CEO and, since 2020, as a valued member of the Board of Directors, including as Vice Chair since 2024. The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for his long-standing commitment, outstanding performance and leadership during important phases of the company’s development. We are pleased that Marco Gadola will continue to support the Group in an advisory capacity to the Board, and we are grateful for his continued contributions. Outlook 2026 – barring unforeseen events Looking ahead to 2026, Straumann Group enters the year with strong momentum, supported by its resilient business model, strong market positions and a highly engaged, entrepreneurial culture that enables disciplined execution and decision-making. Operating in a global oral care market exceeding CHF 20 billion, the Group sees significant opportunities for continued growth. Market conditions are expected to remain volatile, with ongoing macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainties. The Group remains confident in its outlook and expects to deliver high single-digit organic revenue growth in 2026, alongside a core EBIT margin improvement of 30 to 60 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates, with the margin progression weighted towards the second half of the year. *** About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs around 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. 