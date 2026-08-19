Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Straumann Group delivers strong second-quarter performance and confirms upgraded profitability outlook for 2026



19-Aug-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Second-quarter revenue amounted to CHF 707.0 million, with organic growth accelerating to 8.5%; half-year revenue reached CHF 1.4 billion, representing 7.8% organic growth

Core EBIT margin improved to 26.9% at constant 2025 exchange rates, or 25.7% including currency effects

Continued market share gains in premium implantology, with iEXCEL driving customer conversions and new account wins, while Neodent continued its global expansion in the challenger segment

Free cash flow increased by 49% to CHF 168.6 million, reflecting improved operating cash generation and lower capital expenditure following a period of significant capacity investments

Upgraded profitability outlook for 2026 confirmed: high single-digit organic revenue growth and core EBIT margin expansion of around 140 to 170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates All figures refer to continuing operations in CHF million / margin rounded H1 2026 H1 2025 IFRS CORE1 IFRS CORE1 Revenue 1 379.5 1 379.5 1 348.2 1 348.2 Change CHF 2.3% 5.9% Change (CER2) 7.8% 10.2% Change organic 7.8% 10.2% Gross profit 992.6 971.9 968.9 972.0 Margin 72.0% 70.5% 71.9% 72.1% Margin change CHF (160bps) (40bps) Margin change (CER2) (60bps) 10bps EBITDA 435.3 431.5 418.2 428.5 Margin 31.6% 31.3% 31.0% 31.8% Margin change CHF (50bps) (90bps) Margin change (CER2) 110bps 0bps EBIT 350.6 354.8 329.6 358.1 Margin 25.4% 25.7% 24.4% 26.6% Margin change CHF (80bps) (130bps) Margin change (CER2) 90bps (40bps) Net result 250.7 262.0 238.2 265.7 Margin 18.2% 19.0% 17.7% 19.7% Margin change CHF (70bps) (250bps) Basic EPS (in CHF) 1.57 1.64 1.49 1.66 Free cash flow 168.6 113.0 Margin 12.2% 8.4% Headcount (end of June) 11 582 11 948 [1] The “core” figures in this document exclude M&A effects from purchase-price allocation (PPA) amortization and related changes of contingent considerations, impairments, pension plan amendments, legal cases, restructuring expenses, consolidation result of former associates, and other non-recurring incidents. Details and a reconciliation of the reported and core income statement are provided on pages 9ff.

[2] Constant exchange rate (CER) equals prior-year figures at 2026 currency exchange rates Basel, August 19, 2026: Straumann Group reported second-quarter revenue of CHF 707.0 million, with organic growth accelerating to 8.5% and 5.9% growth in Swiss francs year-on-year. First-half revenue reached CHF 1.4 billion, representing 7.8% organic growth or 2.3% growth in Swiss francs. This strong and accelerated performance demonstrates that the execution of our strategy, as presented at our last Capital Markets Day, is translating into tangible results. Growth was well-balanced across regions. Europe, Middle East and Africa and North America both delivered organic growth above 8%. Asia Pacific returned to growth despite the continued impact of China, while Latin America delivered another quarter of double-digit growth. Performance was driven by digital solutions, premium and challenger implantology, and orthodontics. Digital solutions are playing an increasingly important role, supported by strong intraoral scanner sales, particularly SIRIOS X3, and by the cloud-based Straumann AXS platform, whose open architecture helped expand the user base, strengthening the foundation of the Straumann Group ecosystem, critical for future connected-workflow growth. In premium implantology, iEXCEL continued to drive customer conversions and new account acquisition resulting in market share gains in all key geographies. Neodent further expanded its geographic reach, strengthening the Group’s global position across the challenger segment. In parallel, continued operational leverage translated revenue growth into higher profitability at constant 2025 exchange rates. Manufacturing productivity, supply-chain optimization and disciplined resource management combined with the improving profitability profiles of the orthodontics and intraoral scanner business supported a core EBIT margin of 26.9% at constant 2025 exchange rates. Free cash flow increased to CHF 168.6 million. Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We delivered a strong second quarter and first half, with growth across all regions, especially from mature markets, and a significant improvement in profitability at constant exchange rates. Our performance demonstrates future growth potential in premium implantology through iEXCEL and differentiated treatment workflows, while expanding access through Neodent and our broader multi-brand portfolio. Our product leadership is helping us expand and outperform in all key specialty dental care markets. Our digital ecosystem is scaling rapidly, supported by strong intraoral scanner sales and a sharp increase in Straumann AXS users, creating a much larger installed base for future growth through connected workflows, consumables and implants. By combining product leadership with a superior customer experience, and by connecting innovation, digitalization and education, we are making treatments more efficient for clinicians and more accessible for patients. At the same time, manufacturing productivity, supply-chain optimization and disciplined resource allocation are improving the scalability of our business while allowing us to continue investing in innovation and strategic growth priorities. This performance is also a reflection of our high-performance player-learner culture and the commitment of our teams around the world. Their entrepreneurial mindset and relentless focus on customers allow us to execute with speed and consistency. I would like to thank our colleagues for their outstanding contribution and our customers for their continued trust. We remain confident in delivering our upgraded outlook for 2026.” REgional performance in the second quarter EMEA – strong growth led by premium and challenger implantology The Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region reported revenue of CHF 285.1 million in the second quarter, representing 8.6% organic growth. Germany delivered solid growth, while Poland and Hungary showed particularly strong momentum, supported by positive contributions from several other established European markets, including Spain and Benelux. Implantology remained the principal growth driver, with iEXCEL attracting new customers and supporting further market share gains across mature European markets. Neodent and Anthogyr complemented this performance by expanding their reach in the challenger segment, while ClearCorrect continued to expand its presence among general practitioners (GPs). NAM – iEXCEL driven market share gains continued while commercial execution supported the growth further North America generated revenue of CHF 177.5 million in the second quarter, corresponding to a strong 8.4% organic growth, despite cautious consumer sentiment and broadly stable patient flow. The region continued to outperform the underlying implant market. Premium implantology led the performance with iEXCEL supporting double-digit new customer acquisition. The dental service organizations (DSO) segment remained an important contributor, supported by strategic customer partnerships and increasing adoption of integrated digital workflows. Neodent also gained new customers, while digital solutions recorded double-digit growth. APAC – while rest of the region delivered a strong growth, China saw a sequential improvement Asia Pacific recorded revenue of CH 177.6 million in the second quarter, achieving 7.4% organic growth. Excluding China, the region grew 25.0%, led by Japan, India, Australia and Southeast Asia. Premium implantology and the expansion of Neodent contributed to the performance. In China, results improved sequentially as patient flow recovered gradually and distributor inventories stabilized, while we expect VBP 2.0 to potentially begin its process in the second half of this year with an operational execution planned for very early 2027. Digital solutions posted strong growth, led by SIRIOS X3 and increased adoption in Australia, Korea, India and Vietnam. LATAM – double-digit growth across premium, challenger and digital solutions Latin America delivered revenue of CHF 66.8 million in the second quarter, representing 11.8% organic growth. Brazil and the Hispanic markets, particularly Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, were the main contributors. Premium implantology achieved double-digit growth, while Neodent expanded rapidly across Hispanic countries and maintained its leading position in Brazil. Digital solutions also recorded strong double-digit growth. The ongoing expansion of the Curitiba manufacturing site will further strengthen manufacturing efficiency and supply capabilities. revenue by region Figures refer to continuing operations, in CHF million Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 285.1 270.4 573.4 550.3 Change CHF 5.4% 3.5% 4.2% 5.9% Change (CER[3]) 8.6% 8.2% 8.2% 9.1% Change organic 8.6% 8.2% 8.2% 9.1% % of Group total 40.3 40.5 41.6 40.8 North America (NAM) 177.5 170.7 352.4 355.9 Change CHF 4.0% (5.9%) (1.0%) (0.9%) Change (CER3) 8.4% 2.7% 8.1% 2.2% Change organic 8.4% 2.7% 8.1% 2.2% % of Group total 25.1 25.6 25.5 26.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) 177.6 169.3 324.8 331.5 Change CHF 4.9% 9.5% (2.0%) 16.2% Change (CER3) 7.4% 16.4% 4.2% 19.6% Change organic 7.4% 16.4% 4.2% 19.6% % of Group total 25.1 25.4 23.5 24.6 Latin America (LATAM) 66.8 57.1 128.9 110.5 Change CHF 17.0% (1.0%) 16.7% 1.3% Change (CER3) 11.8% 16.2% 15.4% 17.5% Change organic 11.8% 16.2% 15.4% 17.5% % of Group total 9.4 8.6 9.3 8.2 Group 707.0 667.5 1 379.5 1 348.2 Change CHF 5.9% 1.9% 2.3% 5.9% Change (CER3) 8.5% 9.3% 7.8% 10.2% Change organic 8.5% 9.3% 7.8% 10.2% [3] Constant exchange rate (CER) equals prior-year figures at 2025 currency exchange rates Strategic progress Capital Markets Day priorities translating into tangible results The three priorities set out at our 2025 Capital Markets Day are already visible in the execution of our strategy and the Group’s performance: expanding leadership in implantology, transforming the orthodontics franchise and disrupting chairside prosthetics through connected digital workflows. In a global oral care market exceeding CHF 20 billion, these priorities continue to create further room for growth. The Group’s growth model combines product leadership with customer experience, bringing innovation, digitalization and education together to simplify treatment and improve clinical efficiency. The Straumann Fast Molar solution illustrates this approach by linking iEXCEL, intraoral scanning and restorative components in an integrated workflow. Premium innovation and Neodent expand implantology leadership Premium implantology remained a key source of new customers and market share gains. iEXCEL represented close to 40% of Straumann premium implant volumes globally in the first half and increasingly serves as the platform for differentiated treatment solutions. Its adoption in mature markets demonstrates that clinical differentiation, workflow simplicity and education remain effective drivers of customer choice. Advanced training, particularly in full-arch treatment, extends this proposition into complex indications. In parallel, Neodent is increasing commercial and education investment in selected markets, while additional capacity in Curitiba prepares the brand for its next phase of global development. Together, Straumann and Neodent address distinct customer needs and price points while preserving differentiated clinical and brand propositions. Digital ecosystem scales rapidly and unlocks future growth Straumann’s open, cloud-based AXS platform is scaling rapidly, driven by strong intraoral scanner sales, particularly SIRIOS X3, leading to a sharp increase in the user base. In the first half, the Group’s AI-enabled case assessment solution already processed more cases than in full-year 2025, reflecting strong customer adoption and further improvements in output quality. Fast Molar is another implantology example of how iEXCEL, scanning and the healing abutment come together in one connected workflow, simplifying treatment and improving clinical efficiency. As more workflows are connected directly to the platform, AXS is becoming an increasingly important growth engine across implantology, prosthetics and orthodontics, with meaningful potential in connected workflows, consumables and implants. ClearCorrect transformation progresses well, with stronger GP value proposition and adoption ClearCorrect’s transformation is progressing fast, with a more scalable and profitable operating model taking shape. New digital features such as case assessment and outcome simulation, together with the scalloped trimline, are strengthening the GP value proposition and supporting usage growth. The transfer of production for EMEA and APAC to the Smartee platform has improved production quality, delivery predictability and cost efficiency, keeping ClearCorrect on course to reach break-even by the end of 2027. China strategy provides local capabilities and multiple options China remains a large and comparatively underpenetrated implant market. Straumann Group has established a locally anchored platform spanning manufacturing, education, digital solutions and partnerships. The Shanghai campus is localizing production and lowering local-for-local costs, while the locally developed Medentika China implant line broadens the offering and unlocks additional underpenetrated market opportunities. Together with the Group’s premium and challenger brands, these capabilities provide flexibility to respond to different VBP 2.0 scenarios while strengthening competitiveness and the local cost position. Financial performance To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, the Group presents core results in addition to results reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. In the first six months of 2026, the following pre-tax effects were defined as non-core items: M&A-related amortization and changes in the fair value of related contingent considerations amounting to

CHF 13.9 million

CHF 13.9 million Legal case costs amounting to CHF 18.0 million, related to the US patent and antitrust litigation with Align Technology. In June 2026, the jury found neither party liable; the verdict may be subject to appeal.

A pension-plan effect of CHF 1.0 million

Other non-recurring income of CHF 21.6 million, primarily related to tariff refunds A reconciliation table and detailed information are provided on pages 9ff. of this media release. Core gross profit margin remains at a high level In the first six months of 2026, the Group generated core gross profit of CHF 971.9 million, representing a currency-adjusted increase of CHF 63.0 million compared with the prior-year period. The corresponding core gross margin was 70.5%. Underlying gross margin performance improved, supported by a better product mix, lower COGS and the ramp-up of local production in Shanghai. This was partly offset by a one-off charge related to the technology upgrade of CNC milling and by tariff-related effects. IFRS gross profit amounted to CHF 992.6 million, corresponding to a margin of 72.0%, including tariff-related refunds classified as non-core. Core EBIT margin improved to 26.9% at constant 2025 exchange rates IFRS EBIT reached CHF 350.6 million, corresponding to a margin of 25.4%, an increase of 100 basis points year-on-year. Core EBIT amounted to CHF 354.8 million, with a margin of 26.9% at constant 2025 exchange rates or 25.7% including currency effects. Profitability benefited from operational leverage, manufacturing efficiencies, supply-chain optimization and disciplined resource management. Core operating expenses increased in absolute terms as the Group continued to invest in commercial capabilities, innovation, digital platforms and strategic priorities. However, core operating expenses as a percentage of revenue improved by approximately 130 basis points compared with the prior-year period at current-year exchange rates. Core net profit increased to CHF 262 million, up 15.7% Core net financial expenses amounted to CHF 25.6 million. Income taxes totaled CHF 60.7 million, corresponding to an income tax rate of 18.8%. Core net profit reached CHF 262.0 million, resulting in a margin of 19.0%. Core basic earnings per share amounted to CHF 1.64, compared with CHF 1.66 in the prior-year period. Free cash flow increased to CHF 169 million Free cash flow increased by 49% to CHF 168.6 million, supported by higher operating cash flow and lower capital expenditure. After several years of significant capacity investments, the Group now has the manufacturing footprint in place to support growth in the coming years, which should allow for a lower capital expenditure intensity going forward. Capital expenditure amounted to CHF 74.1 million, compared with CHF 113.0 million in the prior-year period, as investments continued in the Shanghai campus, the expansion of the Curitiba site and other productivity and digitalization initiatives. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 381.0 million at 30 June 2026. The Group reported a net cash position of CHF 34.7 million and maintained a solid equity ratio of 58.6%, providing financial flexibility to support organic growth, innovation and strategic investments. UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL-YEAR 2026 – BARRING UNFORESEEN EVENTS Straumann Group continues to expect high single-digit organic revenue growth for the full-year 2026 and confirms its profitability guidance, raised in June, for core EBIT margin expansion of around 140 to 170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates. The improvement is expected to be evenly distributed between the first and second half of the year. The Group remains confident in its ability to deliver on its outlook, supported by the significant growth opportunities in its global CHF 20 billion addressable market, its resilient business model with strong market positions in a continued volatile environment, its innovation and transformation initiatives, and its highly engaged, entrepreneurial culture driving disciplined execution. Its broad global footprint provides a solid foundation for capturing significant growth opportunities in the global oral care market. *** About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs around 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland Phone: + 41 (0)61 965 11 11 Homepage: www.straumann-group.com Contacts Corporate Communications Investor Relations Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62 Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51 Marc Kaiser: +41 (0)61 965 16 80 Derya Güzel: +41 (0)61 965 18 76 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com analysts’ and media conference call Straumann will present its half-year 2026 results to representatives of the financial community and media in a webcast conference call today at 10.30 a.m. CEST. The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast . A replay of the webcast will be available after the conference. If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A session, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link . We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in this media release before joining the conference call. Presentation The conference presentation slides are attached to this release and available on the Media and Investors pages at www.straumann-group.com . upcoming corporate / Investor events 2026 Event Location 20-21 August Octavian Roadshow Zurich & Geneva 1 September Octavian HC Field Trip Basel 2-3 September Bernstein Radshow Copenhagen & Stockholm 2 September BNP Paribas Bus Tour Basel 9 September Goldman Sachs European MedTech Conference London 22-23 September Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference London 25 September Barclays EU MedTech & Life Sciences Investor Trip Virtual 30 September-27 October Quiet period 28 October Third-quarter 2026 results Webcast Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views, beliefs and expectations of management at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

End of Inside Information