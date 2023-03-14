Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Straumann Group launches digital solutions for dentistry at International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne



14.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Launch of Straumann Falcon a navigation system for dental implant procedures

First launch of Smilecloud in Europe, a smile design and collaboration platform

ClearCorrect to launch its first mobile app and collaboration tools to support the treatment of more complex cases Cologne, March 14, 2023 Straumann Group to launch a series of new solutions along the patient journey at the largest international dental show in Cologne. Launches include Straumann digital solutions for implantology and new features from the Groups orthodontic brand ClearCorrect. Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, said: On our way to become a digitally powered oral care company, we are constantly investing in our digital solutions to improve the customer experience for both clinicians and patients. The aim is to increase practice productivity as well as efficiency and improve treatment outcomes for the benefit of patients, dentists, specialists and technicians. digital innovation along the treatment journey Straumann introduces a new software solution for its Virtuo Vivo intraoral scanner (IOS) which will improve the speed and accuracy of digital impression-taking. The intraoral scans are the entry point for digital workflows and will be automatically connected to the Straumann AXS platform and various services. This will support a seamless integration between the different solutions, eliminating the need for entering patient data manually in different systems along the treatment journey. In the future, the platform will unite services and solutions spanning from first patient engagement to diagnosis during pre-treatment to planning, treatment and monitoring in the post-treatment phase. Smilecloud launch in Europe Following the recently established partnership with Smilecloud, Straumann launches its smile design and centralized collaboration platform developed by dentists for dental professionals in selected European markets. Smilecloud allows clinicians to design virtual mock-up smiles for patients supported by AI technology and 3D biometric libraries to achieve the best possible outcome for patients. Smilecloud will enable collaboration among dental professionals and will allow them to improve interaction with patients by discussing their future smile design. In the future, Smilecloud will be made available to Straumann customers through the Groups Straumann AXS digital platform. Straumann Falcon dynamic navigation system launch in selected countries in Europe Today, Straumann launches its first surgical dynamic navigation system to perform implant treatments in a fully digital workflow. Straumann Falcon is a computer-assisted system that surgeons use to navigate their instruments during dental procedures. Enabling visualization of the precise instrument location in the surgical field, it helps to avoid critical anatomical structures and supports precise implant positioning according to the treatment. It is a technology that allows surgeons to use free-hand techniques together with 3D visualization of the instruments in real-time, using CBCT and IOS scans for planning. Straumann Falcon is developed to assist predictable results and provide much more flexibility to adapt to the clinical situation during surgery. Based on a system with proven implant bed preparation accuracy and the capability to assess the surgical environment in 3D, it is designed to improve clinician confidence. This can potentially lead to fewer complications and improved patient outcomes. ClearCorrect to launch its first mobile app and enhance treatment planning through collaboration software Today, ClearCorrect launches an array of new innovations to help doctors treat more complex cases with new clinical features, an improved digital workflow, added support, and external treatment planning optimization services. Included in the launch are improvements to ClearCorrects aligner via an enhanced end-to-end workflow that allows doctors to efficiently treat patients who have missing or erupting teeth with pontics, bars, and guides. In addition to improving the aligner itself, ClearCorrect is launching a series of improvements to their digital workflow, including an enhanced, dynamic prescription form that will guide doctors toward optimal treatment protocols, while offering advanced customization options. Alongside the new prescription form ClearCorrect has launched the ClearCorrect Sync mobile app, allowing doctors to quickly setup patient profiles to create new cases, take quality photos using guided templates, edit photos using intuitive tools, and the ability to upload patient data and photos directly to the Doctor Portal. For submitting intraoral scans, enhancements have been made to optimize two IOS integrations, including optimizations to the connectivity with 3Shape TRIOS, and Virtuo Vivo. For treatment planning support, the Collaborator Suite has been updated to enable doctors to order treatment planning optimization services (TPS) directly from ClearCorrect global TPS partners. The final update to the digital workflow includes the launch of ClearPilot 6.0. This release introduces a series of upgrades designed to give providers a more intuitive and user-friendly treatment planning experience. MEDIA EVENT AND LIVESTREAM AT IDS 2023 For more information, please join the media event at the IDS in Cologne at 4 p.m. CET. The event will take place at the Congress Center (Messe) Cologne in the Straumann Arena of Excellence in Hall 4.2. A live stream of the event will be available via this link and open up 15 minutes prior to the event. FURTHER INFORMATION For more information on brand updates, please visit: Straumann ClearCorrect Anthogyr Medentika Neodent About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully or partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 10400 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 Homepage: www.straumann-group.com Contacts: Corporate Communication Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62 Jana Erdmann: +41 (0)61 965 12 39 Mario Previsic: +41 (0)61 965 17 47 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com Investor Relations Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51

E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management, and which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this document. Statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. ###

End of Media Release

