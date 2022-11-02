|
Straumann Group reports 12% organic revenue growth in the third quarter of 2022
Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
1 Excluding the effects of currencies and acquisitions.
Basel, November 2, 2022: Straumann Group achieved revenue of CHF 551 million in the third quarter of 2022 which is traditionally softer than the first two quarters due to the summer vacations in many northern hemisphere countries. This leads to a revenue of CHF 1.7 billion or 18% organic revenue growth in the first nine months of the year. Revenue growth by quarter in 2022 continued to be strong, leveling off at strong and solid growth rates compared to same quarters in 2021, which were supported by the COVID-19 recovery momentum. The demand from patients remains good, enabling the Group to continue its growth from the first half through the third quarter, with the largest contributions to growth coming from the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (+15%), North America (+9%) and Asia Pacific (+9%). Latin-America remained the fastest growing region with organic growth of 21%. The negative currency effect in the first half continued in the third quarter due to unfavorable exchange rates.
Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, commented: Together with our customers, partners and our team, we were able to deliver a very good quarter despite the ongoing macro-economic uncertainties. We launched our new solutions, were able to demonstrate strong preclinical evidence to highlight the quality of our premium offering and kept working on enhancing our ClearCorrect solution which was also approved by the regulatory authority in China. Furthermore, we are constantly investing in the digital transformation of our customer solutions to improve the user experience for clinicians. Based on the continued patient demand for our solutions, we raise our expectations for full-year organic revenue growth to the mid-teens percentage range and profitability at around 26% including significant growth investments.
STRATEGIC PROGRESS IN THE Third quarter
Roxolid SLActive study highlights preclinical premium implant outcome
Group invests in SmileCloud, a smile design and collaboration platform
The application will be made available to Straumann customers through the Groups Straumann AXS digital platform in the coming quarters for implantology as well for orthodontics in the future.
ClearCorrect: new software release and geographical expansion
ClearCorrect established a manufacturing site in Beijing and received the regulatory approval for China in August an important next step in the geographical expansion of the orthodontics business.
Dr Smile becomes the Groups direct-to-consumer marketing aligner brand in Europe
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE IN THE THIRd quarter
Europe, Middle East and Africa region strongest revenue contributor
North America showed solid growth, launching the new practice management software
Macro-economic developments in the region continued to influence patient demand for aligners, although the effects had a lower impact than in the second quarter.
Asia Pacific region continues to grow and Chinese authorities approved ClearCorrect
Latin America is leading organic growth across all regions
OUTLOOK 2022 Raised (BARRING UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES)
The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 10000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.
