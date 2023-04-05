Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Strategic Company Decision

Straumann Group shareholders approve all proposals and elect Dr. Olivier Filliol as a new Board Member



05.04.2023 / 13:55 CET/CEST



Basel, 5 April 2023 Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, the Straumann shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors by a large majority. The meeting was attended by 255 shareholders, who together with the independent voting representative, represented 72.17% of the total share capital. The shareholders approved the following: The Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2022 business year.

The Compensation Report for the 2022 business year, in a consultative vote.

The appropriation of earnings and dividend payment for the 2022 business year: CHF 127 million for the dividend with a balance of approximately CHF 1.6 billion carried forward. The approved dividend corresponds to CHF 0.80 per share. The dividend will be paid net of 35% withholding tax as of 13 April 2023. The ex-dividend date is 11 April 2023.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for the 2022 business year.

The fixed compensation of the Board of Directors collectively for the next term.

The compensation of the Executive Management.

The re-election of Gilbert Achermann as Member and Chairman of the Board, as well as Marco Gadola, Juan José Gonzalez, Petra Rumpf, Dr h.c. Thomas Straumann, Nadia Tarolli Schmidt and Regula Wallimann as Board Members each for a term of one year. Dr Beat Lüthi decided not to stand for re-election. On behalf of the shareholders and the company, the Chair thanked him for his commitment over the past 13 years and wished him all the best for the future. The election of Dr. Olivier Filliol as a new Board Member.

The re-election of Regula Wallimann and Nadia Tarolli Schmidt and the election of Marco Gadola to the Human Resources & Compensation Committee for a term of one year.

The re-election of Neovius AG in Basel as the independent voting representative for a term of one year.

The re-election of Ernst & Young AG, Basel, as auditors for the 2023 business year.

About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 10400 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management, and which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this document. Statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

