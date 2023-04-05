|
05.04.2023 13:55:10
Straumann Group shareholders approve all proposals and elect Dr. Olivier Filliol as a new Board Member
Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM/Strategic Company Decision
Basel, 5 April 2023 Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, the Straumann shareholders approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors by a large majority. The meeting was attended by 255 shareholders, who together with the independent voting representative, represented 72.17% of the total share capital.
The shareholders approved the following:
Dr Beat Lüthi decided not to stand for re-election. On behalf of the shareholders and the company, the Chair thanked him for his commitment over the past 13 years and wished him all the best for the future.
The voting results are attached to this release.
The next ordinary general meeting of Straumanns shareholders will be convened on 12 April 2024 at the Basel Congress Center.
About Straumann Group
The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 10400 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.
Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11
Homepage: www.straumann-group.com
