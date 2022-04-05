Straumann Group shareholders elect Nadia Tarolli Schmidt as a new Board member and approve all further proposals

|
Basel, 5 April 2022 - Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, all of the Board of Directors' proposals were approved by its shareholders. In line with COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, the AGM was held without the physical presence of the shareholders. As was the case at the two previous AGMs, Straumann Holding AG asked its shareholders to vote through the independent voting representative; 72% of the total 15,921,369 shares were represented in comparison with 74% in 2021.
The shareholders approved the following:
The voting results are attached to this release.
The next ordinary general meeting of Straumann's shareholders will be convened on 5 April 2023 at the Basel Congress Center.
About Straumann Group
The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 9000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.
|
