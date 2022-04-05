Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Miscellaneous

Straumann Group shareholders elect Nadia Tarolli Schmidt as a new Board member and approve all further proposals



05.04.2022 / 16:30



Basel, 5 April 2022 - Today at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Straumann Holding AG, all of the Board of Directors' proposals were approved by its shareholders. In line with COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, the AGM was held without the physical presence of the shareholders. As was the case at the two previous AGMs, Straumann Holding AG asked its shareholders to vote through the independent voting representative; 72% of the total 15,921,369 shares were represented in comparison with 74% in 2021. The shareholders approved the following: The Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2021 business year.

The Compensation Report for the 2021 business year, in a consultative vote.

The appropriation of earnings and dividend payment for the 2021 business year: CHF 107 million for the dividend with a balance of approximately CHF 1.4 billion carried forward. The approved dividend corresponds to CHF 6.75 per share, which is a 17% increase on the previous year. The dividend will be paid net of 35% withholding tax as of 11 April 2022. The ex-dividend date is 7 April 2022.

The shareholders also approved a ten to one share split which will be executed April 20, 2022.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management for the 2021 business year.

The fixed compensation of the Board of Directors collectively for the next term in a maximum amount of CHF 2.7 million, which is paid in cash and shares. Shares are granted at market value of the date of grant and are blocked for 2 years.

The compensation of the Executive Management, including: a total fixed compensation of CHF 9.7 million for the period from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, a long-term variable compensation at grant value of CHF 3.8 million for the current 2022 business year, and a short-term variable compensation in the amount of CHF 5.6 million for the 2021 business year.

The re-election of Gilbert Achermann as Member and Chairman of the Board, as well as Marco Gadola, Juan José Gonzalez, Dr Beat Lüthi, Petra Rumpf, Dr h.c. Thomas Straumann and Regula Wallimann as Board Members - each for a term of one year. Nadia Tarolli Schmidt was elected as a new Board Member for a term of one year. Dr Sebastian Burckhardt decided not to stand for re-election. On behalf of the shareholders and the company, the Chair thanked him for his many contributions and wished him all the best for the future.

The re-election of Dr Beat Lüthi, Regula Wallimann, Juan José Gonzalez and the election of Nadia Tarolli Schmidt to the Human Resources & Compensation Committee for a term of one year.

The re-election of Neovius AG in Basel as the independent voting representative for a term of one year.

About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 9000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

