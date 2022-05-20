Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Agreement

Straumann Group to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe



20-May-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PlusDental combines consumer marketing expertise with doctor-led treatments, complementing the Groups strategic priority to invest in the orthodontics segment

PlusDental expands Straumann Groups footprint in the doctor-led consumer orthodontics segment through added market coverage in countries such as the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK

Straumann to purchase PlusDental for approximately CHF 135 million Basel/Berlin, 20 May 2022: The Straumann Group has signed an agreement to fully acquire PlusDental, a provider of orthodontic treatment solutions in Europe. This acquisition will further strengthen the Groups strategic consumer expertise and unlock further growth potential. PlusDental has built up a broad network of clinics across Europe, which will accelerate the Groups expansion, especially in the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK. Straumann Group CEO, Guillaume Daniellot, said: We are happy to welcome the PlusDental team to the Straumann Group. The companys solution perfectly complements our existing doctor-led consumer orthodontics offering and will help us expand faster. With its high quality medical, tech and data driven approach, the PlusDental business will further add to our medical expertise in the orthodontics space to ensure high quality care can be offered to health consumers. In addition, this will enable us to offer dentists further opportunities to offer convenient, clinically-based, quality treatments to patients which will help them grow their practices. PlusDental offers clear aligners an alternative to braces to treat slight and moderate malocclusions in the anterior region, like crooked teeth, crowded teeth and gaps between teeth. The company attracts patients seeking esthetic dental treatment to its website through targeted advertising. PlusDental combines consistent digitalization and high medical standards with the goal of making innovative dentistry accessible to more people. In addition to working with experienced partner dentists across Europe, the company is supported by an independent medical advisory board. Eva-Maria Meijnen, Lukas Brosseder and Peter Baumgart, co-CEOs of PlusDental, added: We are looking forward to working together with the Straumann Group. This is a very exciting opportunity as both companies share the vision of high-quality dentistry and putting patients first. Together we will provide access to dental care to many people in the future. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be closed in the coming weeks. About PlusDental The health-tech start-up PlusDental is present in several European countries and is a leading provider of doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions. Together with its network of clinics across Europe, the company has digitized the entire treatment process for mild to moderate malocclusions. PlusDental relies on in-house development and production of the aligners in its Berlin dental laboratory and on medical checks by registered dentists. In total, over 50 000 and in 2021, more than 20 000 patients have already successfully completed treatment with PlusDental. In 2021, PlusDental was named test winner in the aligner provider category by the German Institute for Service Quality (DISQ). About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 9000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 Homepage: www.straumann-group.com Contacts: Corporate Communication Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62 Jana Erdmann: +41 (0)61 965 12 39 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com Investor Relations Marcel Kellerhals:+41 (0)61 965 17 51 E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management, and which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this document. Statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. # # #

End of ad hoc announcement