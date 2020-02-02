StrawberryFrog Teams with Truist on bold, new advertising campaign to launch for the big game in Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrawberryFrog, an award-wining creative agency with decades of experience activating brands for some of the world's most iconic brands, teamed with Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) to launch its new brand at the biggest sporting event of the year.

Scott Goodson, founder, CEO of StrawberryFrog said: "Our Truist campaign has been carefully curated to launch this striking new brand with impact. Whilst the campaign is designed to convey the coming together and merger of BB&T and SunTrust, it is also intended to highlight the aesthetic feeling of the future of finance. In these times the world needs a better bank. We wanted to convey Truist's vision to make financial services better by leading with purpose, delivering an experience defined by personal touch and advanced technology."

Truist, the new company formed from the merger of BB&T and SunTrust last December, is beginning its efforts to build brand recognition with marketing initiatives throughout Greater Miami during football's biggest weekend. Sports fans and local residents will be among the first to experience the bold new Truist look and feel featuring the bank's recently revealed signature color, Truist Purple, throughout Miami leading up to the game.

The campaign which has been devised by award-winning creative agency StrawberryFrog, will feature films, outdoor, organic social and digital ads. Truist has a vision to make financial services better by leading with purpose, delivering an experience defined by advanced technology and a personal touch, and creating impact on their clients, teammates, and communities. As a result, the first campaign will emphasize the message: The Future of Finance. The campaign will showcase the new brand, the new name created by Interbrand, and the new logo for Truist which centers on Truist Purple, a color that represents the merger of equals by combining the burgundy of BB&T and the blue of SunTrust.

"This campaign is designed to bring the new Truist vision to life for new and existing clients and to create a clear space for Truist in the public mind," says Chip Walker, Head of Strategy at StrawberryFrog.

In the weeks and months to come, Truist clients will gradually see more of the Truist advertising – on digital platforms, in branches and out-of-home advertising in Miami this February for the Big Game. The transition to the full Truist experience will occur as systems are integrated over the next 18-24 months.

ABOUT STRAWBERRYFROG

StrawberryFrog are experts in activating purpose brands for over 20 years, working for some of the world's most iconic companies. It brought "Movement Marketing" to the world as a framework for activating brand purpose among consumers in the most modern and effective way. Then it pushed this expertise internally to help leaders change company culture and employee habits and behaviors through Movement Inside. Our highly influential Purpose Power Index, developed in partnership with Reputation Institute is the first ever empirical and ground-breaking measure of brand purpose. It identifies a new generation of brand winners who are rewarded by consumers for activating their purpose strategies among employees and consumers alike. We have published the best selling book: Uprising, how to build a brand and spark Cultural Movements."

StrawberryFrog is an independent employee-owned company based in the Empire State Building. For more information, please visit http://www.StrawberryFrog.com

ABOUT TRUIST

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

