Stream Realty Partners' Platform Grows with Tenant Rep Powerhouses

DALLAS, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a full-service national real estate investment, development and services company, announced today that Randy Cooper, Craig Wilson, Kate Sudol, and Wills Bauer have joined Stream's office tenant representation division in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), following the path of their former colleague Dan Harris, managing director of Stream's office tenant representation group, who made the move to Stream in November of 2019.

Each highly regarded within the commercial real estate industry and the Dallas business community, Cooper, Wilson, Sudol, and Bauer have been at the helm some of the region's most transformational real estate transactions in recent history. Along with Harris, the group combines over 70 years of collective experience and has transacted on projects totaling over $15 billion for high profile organizations, such as State Farm, Fannie Mae, and Energy Transfer.

"Stream's unique platform allows us to be more creative, nimble, and empowered," said Randy Cooper, Managing Director of Stream's Dallas office tenant representation division. "Its entrepreneurial approach will enable us to explore new opportunities and solutions for the benefit of our clients."

Known for its focus on securing great talent, Stream identified Cooper, Wilson, Sudol, and Bauer as perfect additions to the Stream team due to their "client-first" philosophy and strong foundation in working with integrity.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Randy, Craig, Kate and Wills to Stream," said Blake Kendrick, Managing Partner of Stream Realty Partners' Dallas office. "Their unrivaled experience and expertise allow them to constantly exceed client expectations, making them a perfect fit for Stream's culture and our overall growth strategy."

The team's initial objectives include promoting Stream's office tenant representation capabilities to local companies as well as growing the platform with other high-quality tenant rep practitioners in Dallas and beyond.

"Being part of expanding a key service line for a well-respected, Dallas based firm like Stream is a very special opportunity," said Craig Wilson, Executive Vice President of Stream's Dallas office tenant representation division. "We couldn't be more excited about this new endeavor."

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 900 real estate professionals with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $3.6 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

