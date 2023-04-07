|
07.04.2023 17:41:00
Streaming, Live TV, and Great Content? Roku and Warner Bros. Discovery Say "Choose Any 3"
Streaming video services are taking over the entertainment industry. It's an everlasting sea change with far-reaching consequences across the media sector. In the vanguard of this digital revolution, the short-short list of leaders includes streaming platforms expert Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and legendary content producer Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD).These two media-streaming magnates are making moves together these days -- but with very different long-term intentions.On the last day of January, Roku announced that it would publish a large bundle of Warner Discovery's Free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in the spring. Warner Discovery had been talking for a while about moving some of its aging hit catalog out of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services, making them available through other platforms instead. Sure enough, several formerly popular titles such as Westworld, The Nevers, and Raised by Wolves dropped off of the HBO Max services last December with a firm promise of finding new distribution channels for these names.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"



