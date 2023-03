Streaming Fatigue Makes This Growth Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Are you tired of paying through the nose for video streaming services that you barely have time to watch? You're not alone.In 2022 there was a big shift toward ad-supported streaming services. For example, Fox's free ad-supported TV (FAST) service, Tubi TV, reached 64 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2022. Its user base streamed 5.1 billion hours of content last year, which was 44% more than a year earlier.Fox's FAST offering isn't even the largest. Paramount's Pluto TV added 6.5 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter, bringing its total to nearly 79 million at the end of 2022.Continue reading