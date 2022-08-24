|
24.08.2022 11:51:00
Streaming Giants Disney, Netflix, and Hulu Just Put Another Nail in Cable TV
The ongoing slowdown of streaming video adoption, though widely reported, isn't as simple as all that. While some high-profile services -- most notably Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- have suffered subscriber losses, others, including Disney (NYSE: DIS), have added new viewers at a breakneck pace. The results across the most popular services have been uneven at best, suggesting that we've entered a new era of streaming video, the winners of which have yet to be decided.One thing's for sure -- we do know who will be the ultimate loser. In fact, the evidence is stacking up, and it's been staring us right in the face for some time now.During the month of July, streaming video accounted for the largest share of television viewing, topping cable TV, according to Nielsen. It's worth noting that while streaming has surpassed the stats of broadcast TV several times, this is the first time its audience has outpaced cable TV viewing. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!