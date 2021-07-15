Streaming Global Appoints Former Sony, Disney, and Dr. Seuss Executive

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading media delivery technology company, Streaming Global, announced today the appointment of Ken Dopher as its new Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Ken will oversee the company's financial planning, analysis and accounting, and work in lockstep with the executive management team to scale Streaming Global's commercial and government business lines.

Ken is a seasoned CFO with over 25 years of experience in finance from startups to Fortune 500 companies, including public company reporting. He formerly held top financial executive roles at Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Blind Squirrel Games and Sony Online Entertainment, as well as Director of Finance and Operations at The Walt Disney Company. Having served as a board member and advisor to Streaming Global since 2019, Ken recognized the company's competitive advantage and unique market fit.

Richard Oesterreicher, CEO of Streaming Global, said: "We're very excited to welcome Ken to our executive team. He brings an impressive resume and financial expertise that will help the company execute against its growth goals. Having worked with Ken in the past, I know his skill set and contributions will be immediate and materially impactful."

Ken added: "Consumers are spending almost eight hours a day consuming digital media. Streaming Global provides delivery technology that supports scalability, low latency, and cost savings that will support a growth trend that shows no signs of slowing down. For me, this is a right place at the right time opportunity, and I'm excited to join Streaming Global's world class team as the company scales up."

The hire demonstrates Streaming Global's commitment to strengthening its team in order to add rigor to its processes while responding to the market demand for its software-defined agile transport for media. The company's worldwide roster of customers will benefit from Ken's leadership experience and financial expertise.

About Streaming Global: Streaming Global is real-time, redefined. It is the first company to rethink how streaming media can go faster and cost less using advances in cloud infrastructure and everyday smart devices. Companies no longer have to depend on outdated client-server models to meet today's consumer appetite for fast media, on every device, any time, at any scale. Streaming Global's patented, software-defined transport technology enables a media pipeline to be intelligently and dynamically optimized within your existing environment. Streaming Global didn't invent streaming, it improved how it works.

