Streaming platform TaiwanPlus Launches #BeSeenWeek to Bring Visibility to Asian Americans and Other Underrepresented Communities

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1, Taiwanese media platform TaiwanPlus launched a weeklong social media campaign aimed at bringing visibility to Asian Americans. Throughout #BeSeenWeek, TaiwanPlus will share personal stories from prominent Asian American creators and encourage other people to tell their stories as well, highlighting the fact that every story is valuable and deserves to Be Seen. By amplifying these under-recognized perspectives, #BeSeenWeek will create a space for Asian Americans, allies, and others to build community through storytelling.

It's a fitting message for TaiwanPlus, an English-language news and entertainment streaming platform that celebrates the uniqueness of Taiwan while also deepening viewers' understanding of Asia at large. "Our mission at TaiwanPlus is to tell stories that are often overlooked in the mainstream media, particularly stories from Asia and about Taiwanese culture and communites. Those perspectives are frequently overshadowed by news and narratives about our larger neighbors," says TaiwanPlus Acting CEO Michael Yu. "That mission resonates with the goals of the Be Seen campaign, which is an opportunity to support underserved voices in America."

Throughout the week, influential Asian Americans will share personal stories, sponsored and amplified by TaiwanPlus, about their lives, careers, and identity. Viewers can participate and get their stories amplified by creating content with the #BeSeenWeek hashtag. Key #BeSeenWeek stories will include:

T.J. Lee – Taiwanese American actor and food host. T.J. Lee will share her "self discovery journey of no longer feeling Taiwanese or too American and creating a space where I was whole."

Steven Lim – Founder of Watcher Entertainment. Steven will discuss the importance of representation via food and culture as seen through his numerous viral video series. Steven will talk about why he has made it his personal responsibility to cover food cultures from all around the world.

Dan Matthews – Korean American rapper. Dan, as a Korean adoptee, shares how music helps him Be Seen: "The album to me is basically about the gray area we all live in as human beings. We're not a zero-sum game. We're not 100% one thing or another thing."

Melody Cheng – Founder of AsianBossGirl. Melody shares how her Taiwanese identity and upbringing has influenced her decisions and led her to founding AsianBossGirl.

Tiffany Yu – Founder and CEO of Diversability. Tiffany will share her story about how losing her father and becoming disabled from a car accident at age 9 shaped her identity and led her to have found Diversability while still a university student.

The campaign will run from October 1 through October 7 and can be followed via the website http://beseen.taiwanplus.com/campaign/, via the hashtag #BeSeenWeek, on Instagram @taiwanplus.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier international media platform providing English-language news and entertainment from Taiwan, at the heart of the most dynamic and fastest growing region on earth.

Based in a thriving democracy, we offer independent and impartial daily news. Our team of Taiwanese and international journalists reports on stories from Taiwan that resonate around the world. From our unique position at the nexus of geopolitics and international trade, TaiwanPlus provides an inside look at Taiwan-China relations, with in-depth reporting and analysis.

We showcase Taiwan's unique culture and lifestyle, offering some of the nation's best food, travel, music and entertainment programming, via TaiwanPlus originals and selections from the Taiwan Broadcasting System.

From short features to full-length movies, we curate world-class content from Taiwan, available on social media, a tailor-made APP, and a brand-new 24-hour TV channel. Wherever you are, whatever your device – TaiwanPlus is there.

