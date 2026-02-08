Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
08.02.2026 14:25:00
Streaming Profits at This Netflix Rival Are Skyrocketing. Down 48%, Is This Bargain Stock Ready for a Bull Run?
Netflix's jaw-dropping success sparked the streaming movement. And now, the industry is crowded with numerous players all jockeying for viewership in the attention economy.There's one well-known Netflix rival, which itself has long been a juggernaut in the media and entertainment industry, that is posting skyrocketing streaming profits. And the stock is down 48% from its peak (as of Feb. 5). Is this a bargain opportunity that's ready for a bull run?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!