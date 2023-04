Streaming Services Are Losing Customers, but Disney and Hulu Are the Exception

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Subscriber churn is a major battleground in the streaming wars, and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is currently winning.The entertainment giant saw the percentage of subscribers canceling both Disney+ and Hulu decline in the back half of 2022 despite pushing through price increases on both streaming services. Meanwhile, cancellations for other streaming services are up nearly universally, according to TiVO's Fourth-Quarter Video Trends Report.As the competition fights for profitable growth, reducing subscriber cancellations could play an important role. Here's why Disney is well-positioned to keep more of its subscribers.Continue reading