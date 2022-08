Streaming Wars: A Recession Could Help Disney Beat Netflix

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ever since Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) launched Disney+ in late 2019, there's been lots of speculation about if and when it will overtake Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as the world's most popular streamer. At the time of this writing, Netflix has approximately 220 million customers, while Disney+ has north of 137 million.However, some analysts believe Disney+ will leapfrog Netflix in the coming years. There's reason to believe an economic downturn could speed up that process.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading