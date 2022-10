Streaming's Success Propels Real Estate Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The film industry has come a long way from the back lots of Burbank.Hackman Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm, is gearing up to purchase a bevy of production studios in the US, Canada, and the UK, while Netflix is on the verge of acquiring land for a filming complex in New Jersey. The procurements come as movie and TV production continue to be some of the hottest investments around.Continue reading