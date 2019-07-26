Street Capital Announces Date For Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release

TORONTO, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Street Capital Group Inc. ("Street Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: SCB), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Friday, August 2, 2019. The Company will not be hosting a conference call in respect of its second quarter 2019 results.

About Street Capital Group Inc. (streetcapitalgroup.ca)

Street Capital Group Inc. (TSX: SCB) is a public company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Street Capital Bank of Canada, a federally regulated Schedule I Bank offering residential mortgage loans with the strategic goal of introducing additional retail banking products in the coming years. Street Capital Bank of Canada sources its mortgage products primarily through a network of independent mortgage brokers across Canada with whom it has built relationships. Street Capital Bank of Canada offers a broad line-up of high ratio and conventional mortgages to borrowers and either sells the mortgages it underwrites to top tier financial institutions or holds them on balance sheet. Street Capital Bank of Canada lends throughout all of the Provinces of Canada (other than Quebec) and has offices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. For more information please visit streetcapital.ca.

SOURCE Street Capital Group Inc.