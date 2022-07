Stressed About Paying Taxes in Retirement? Here's Why a Roth IRA Could Be the Best Savings Tool for You

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Taxes are an inevitable expense we're all forced to bear -- both during our working years as well as in retirement. But the idea of paying taxes on your senior income may be enough to stress you out.Many people see their income take a serious hit once their careers come to a close. And that makes sense. It's difficult to save up enough money to replace your complete salary for what could be 20 years, 30 years, or more.But if the idea of having to pay taxes on your retirement income is worrisome for you, it pays to house your long-term savings in a Roth IRA. Not only will you not have to worry about taxes on withdrawals, but you might reduce your tax burden in retirement in other ways.Continue reading