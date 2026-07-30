K12 Incorporated Aktie

K12 Incorporated für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M900 / ISIN: US48273U1025

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30.07.2026 16:05:15

Stride Names Robert Knowling CEO To Succeed James Rhyu, Prelim. Profit Climbs; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Stride, Inc. (LRN), an education multimedia company, announced the appointment of Board member Robert Knowling as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 29. He succeeds James Rhyu, who ceased serving as CEO and as a member and the Chair of the Board. Furthermore, the company released its preliminary results for the year 2026.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 9.88 percent lower at $88.03.

Knowling has more than 3 decades of experience in executive leadership across the technology and education sectors. Knowling had served as the CEO, Chair and President in several educational companies such as NYC Leadership Academy, Telwares, SimDesk Technologies, Inc. and Covad Communications.

Additionally, the company released its preliminary results for the year 2026. Preliminary revenue is expected to be $2.518 billion, compared to $2.405 billion during the prior year. Net income is expected to be $338.2 million, compared to $287.9 million during the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $617.6 million, compared to $571.0 million during the prior year.

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