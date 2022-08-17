Stride Rite Kicks Off Back To School Season with Kids Foot Locker

Stride Rite now available online and in select Kids Foot Locker stores

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite , a leader in the children's footwear industry, announces the expansion of its offerings in-store and online at Kids Foot Locker , the leader in sneaker and youth culture globally.

"With its [Kids Foot Locker] premium portfolio of brands and growth strategies focused on expanding the "littles" business, adding Stride Rite to the mix is the perfect addition for back to school shopping," states Kristen Rahilly, Director of Sales, Stride Rite.

Backed by the American Podiatric Medical Association and packed with features and benefits like adjustable hook-and-loop closures, Ortholite® memory foam footbeds and machine washability, the Stride Rite assortment will focus on athletics styles for boys and girls. Available sizes range from infant size 3 up to kids size 3.

Offered at a range of prices from $52 – $64, the stylish collection of athletic sneakers including lighted styles, is now available on online at www.kidsfootlocker.com and in fifty select Kids Foot Locker doors across the nation in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas and an additional fifteen states.

"As a retailer that strives to provide a diverse assortment for our youngest customers, Kids Foot Locker is excited to now have Stride Rite footwear options in our stores starting this back to school season," states Holly Tedesco, VP of Marketing at Foot Locker. "We're looking forward to continue providing kids with options to confidently start the school year off in style and comfort."

For more information and to stay up to date on the launch, visit www.kidsfootlocker.com and follow @kidsfootlocker and @striderite.

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination and the challenges of parenting, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stride-rite-kicks-off-back-to-school-season-with-kids-foot-locker-301607348.html

SOURCE Stride Rite