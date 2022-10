Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy.However, this plunge also provides some opportunities, because dividend yields generally move in the opposite direction of share prices. As a result, now that share prices are down, investors can lock in much bigger income streams, providing them with higher tangible returns and steady income streams. Three high-quality companies currently offering much higher dividend yields than they did before this bear market are Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have tumbled about 40% from their recent peak. That sell-off has pushed the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield up to 3.5%. That's double the S&P 500's current 1.7% dividend yield, and the payout is on a sustainable foundation. Continue reading