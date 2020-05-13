Striker Class Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that the highly-anticipated Striker class has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now experience one of the most popular classes in other versions of Black Desert while participating in various celebrations.

A master of hand-to-hand combat, the Striker combines martial arts and street combat to defeat his enemies. His style is suited both to one-on-one combat and battlefields, where his speed and agility make him a truly terrifying opponent. Adventurers can celebrate the Striker's arrival by participating in a level-up event. Those who level up the Striker before June 9 can receive exclusive rewards such as a Tier 2 Pet Chest, Shiny Accessory Chest, and Elgriffin's Defense Gear Chest.

In addition, the popular Field of Valor mode has returned in celebration of Striker's arrival. Field of Valor is a battlefield mode that Adventurers can experience as a party of five. Party members can take part in 30-minute battles against various monsters that will reward them precious items upon their defeat.

Last but not least, Adventurers can enjoy an unprecedented hot-time event that gives 300% extra EXP. Adventurers can use this opportunity to level up their characters, including the new Striker class, more rapidly. This boost will be delivered through in-game mail until May 17.

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200512/2801305-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss