Stripe-Backed Checkout Startup Fast is Checking Out

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The tech-failure-to-TV pipeline is strong. On Hulu, The Dropout is dramatizing Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos scandal, Showtime's Super Pumped is giving Uber's behind-the-scenes drama the prestige TV treatment, while Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto take on the WeWork disaster in Apple's WeCrashed.On Tuesday, a harried Hollywood screenwriter no doubt began scribbling down pilot ideas for the latest tech tragedy: the shocking, sudden closure of the VC darling and one-click checkout start-up Fast.Continue reading