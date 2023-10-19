|
19.10.2023 14:00:00
STRM.BIO CEO Jonathan Thon, Ph.D. to Deliver the 2023 R. D. Zeigler Innovation Research Lecture Sponsored by the Versiti Blood Research Institute
BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO, a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies and developing new therapeutics for rare blood diseases, today announced that CEO Jonathan Thon, Ph.D. is the featured speaker at the 5th annual R. D. Zeigler Innovation Research Lecture Sponsored by the Versiti Blood Research Institute. The lecture will take place on Monday, October 23rd at 3pm CT.
In his lecture, Dr. Thon will share his vision for the future of cell and gene therapy and how STRM.BIO is advancing a solution to address the delivery challenge that has limited the broad application of gene therapies.
Versiti is a nonprofit blood health organization. The annual R.D. Ziegler Innovation Lecture, endowed by Peter and Joan Ziegler, was created to promote innovation at Versiti by sponsoring speakers to share their perspectives on the advancement of research and clinical care.
For more information on the lecture, please visit https://www.versiti.org/versiti-blood-research-institute/vbri-education/research-seminars
About STRM.BIO
Based in Cambridge, MA, STRM.BIO is a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles as a platform to develop and deliver targeted gene therapies in vivo that are safe for repeat dosing. Our vision is to open the door to the future of medicine for patients living with rare diseases worldwide and bring gene therapy to life. Please visit STRM.BIO to meet our growing team of partners and collaborators and stay up to date on our progress.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strmbio-ceo-jonathan-thon-phd-to-deliver-the-2023-r-d-zeigler-innovation-research-lecture-sponsored-by-the-versiti-blood-research-institute-301955752.html
SOURCE STRM.BIO
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.